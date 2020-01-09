Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch

Once again, it's that time of year. Awesome Games Done Quick is back for seven more days of speedrunning fun and enjoyment. The world's top speedrunners will be plowing through some of the top games of the past and present in front of a Twitch audience tuning in from around the world. They'll look to break records and raise money for charity, while having some fun along the way.

Awesome Games Done Quick comes to you from Orlando, FL. This year's event will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It's also a special year, as Games Done Quick as an organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The fun is underway, with AGDQ already raising over $775,000, and you can watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 right along with Shacknews. We're making sure to check in every day this week with the daily schedule and to spotlight particularly noteworthy runs worth following.

Before hitting the schedule for today, let's look at one of the highlights from Day 4. How else would you possibly celebrate the end of an eight-hour Final Fantasy VIII run?

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times will give or take a few minutes depending on progress made throughout the day:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:00 AM Mega Man 3: The Robots are Revolting Any% - PC Lizstar 22:00 6:32 AM Miracle Ropit's Adventure in 2100 Warpless 1-Loop - NES Smartball 14:00 7:01 AM Barbie Any% Race - NES sharif, cajink87 16:00 7:27 AM Normy's Beach Babe-O-Rama Beat the Game - Genesis cook 20:00 7:57 AM Doctor Hauzer Any% - 3DO PeteDorr 20:00 8:27 AM Nightcry Two Survivors - PC Ecdycis 52:00 9:29 AM Fatal Frame Any% Normal - PS2 Maxylobes 1:20:00 10:59 AM Resident Evil 4 New Game Pro - PC MikeWave 1:34:00 12:43 PM The Last of Us: Left Behind Any% - PS4 AnthonyCaliber 7:00 1:05 PM Jak 2 Any% Race - PS2 headstrong1290, sickynar 1:05:00 2:20 PM Marvel's Spider-Man The Heist Any% - PS4 Pessilist 54:00 3:24 PM Earth Defense Force 5 DLC Mission Pack 1, Fencer Class, Hard Difficulty One-handed - PC halfcoordinated 55:00 4:29 PM Devil May Cry 5 New Game Human - PC DECosmic 2:18:00 6:57 PM Bonus Game 4 -- -- 35:00 8:12 PM Destiny 2 Last Wish: All Encounters - PC Shockwve, ThePackle, Milkman, Tokeegee, Traderkirk, Alexy Sinclair 45:00 9:17 PM Fire Emblem: Three Houses House Bid War - Switch Claris 1:45:00 11:12 PM BioShock Any% - PC bloodthunder 55:00 12:22 AM Wolfenstein: Youngblood Any% Co-op - PC TheFuncannon, Bryonato 1:10:00 1:42 AM Subnautica Any% - PC salvner 1:05:00 2:57 AM The Sun And Moon Any% - PC Gyoo 20:00 3:27 AM 140 Any% - PC v_input_output 30:00 4:07 AM Squidlit All Bosses - PC nucular 10:00 4:27 AM Action Henk All Levels - PC badBlackShark 35:00 5:12 AM Super Fancy Pants Adventure Any% NG+ - PC EyeOf_Newt 25:00 5:47 AM Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines Any% Nosferatu - PC Valvinraim 45:00

4:29PM - Devil May Cry 5

Awesome Games Done Quick has been pretty good at featuring the top games from 2019 and here's another one. Devil May Cry 5 helped bring DMC back from the dead in a big way, with Dante and crew starring in one of the most enjoyable hack-and-slash games from last year. Now it's time to run through the whole thing in just over two hours, as DECosmic looks to run through New Game Human.

9:17PM - Fire Emblem: Three Houses

And speaking of one of the top games of 2019, here's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. But this is a bit of a special run. The run is estimated to take 1:45:00, but the manner in which the run will unfold will ultimately depend on viewer donations. There's a House Bid War going on until tonight, so if you have a preference, get your donations in now!

1:42AM - Subnautica

Who likes late night Subnautica? A lot of our Shacknews community members do, but this is the first time that Games Done Quick will dive into this base-building game at such a late hour. Subnautica has proven to be a breakout hit and now players are going to get to see the full campaign completed in just a little over an hour. If you haven't gone under the sea with this game, this is something worth checking out.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch

.