2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch

It's that time of year again. Awesome Games Done Quick has returned for 2020 and Shacknews is here with Monday's full schedule and runs to check out.
Ozzie Mejia
7

Speedrunning enthusiasts, it's that time once again. Awesome Games Done Quick is back with seven more full days of speedrunning action. The best runners in the world will be playing through some of the top games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch. They'll look to break records, have a great time, and raise money for charity.

Awesome Games Done Quick comes to you from Orlando, FL. This year's event will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It's also a special year, as Games Done Quick as an organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The fun is underway, with AGDQ already raising over $280,000, and you can watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 right along with Shacknews. We're making sure to check in every day this week with the daily schedule and to spotlight particularly noteworthy runs worth following.

Before hitting the schedule for today, let's look at one of the highlights from Day 2 and... what the heck?

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times will give or take a few minutes depending on progress made throughout the day:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
7:26 AM Eagle Island Official Seed Any% Core Rules - PC MrDino023 1:05:00
8:41 AM The Mummy Demastered Any% OoB - PC codepiece 34:00
9:25 AM Hotline Miami All Masks - PC Snowfats 26:00
10:01 AM Chippy Crusade - PC Scrublord 30:00
10:46 AM Crowtel Renovations Croaktel Any% - PC theboyks 12:00
11:08 AM Manifold Garden Any% - PC Gelly 14:00
11:32 AM Battletoads (Game Boy) Any% - GB WizWarioo 11:00
11:53 AM Adventures of Lolo Any% - NES rayeo 25:00
12:28 PM Adventure Island II Any% - NES TheMexicanRunner 30:00
1:08 PM Hebereke Any% - Famicom adef 29:00
1:52 PM Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos Any% Race - NES jimmypoopins, becored 15:00
2:17 PM Super Castlevania IV Any% - SNES JoeDamillio 45:00
3:12 PM Pokemon Sapphire Any% Glitchless - GBA Gunnermaniac 2:10:00
5:32 PM Bonus Game 2 -- -- 40:00
6:22 PM Terraria Moonlord Normal Seeded - PC tvgBadger 1:00:00
7:42 PM The Legend of Zelda Series Zelda Relay - NES/SNES Pro_JN, BluntBunny, Cantaloupeme, TGH, Rezovayix, rcdrone, JoshRTA, Greenmario, justinman114 3:30:00
11:22 PM Final Fantasy VIII Any% Co-op Relay - PS2 Tojju, Muttski, Luzbelheim 8:55:00

9:25AM - Hotline Miami

The indie gaming landscape has gradually filled up with ultraviolent romps, with last year in particular offering the sublime Katana ZERO and Ape Out. For those who have only started gaming in recent years, they've likely heard that games like those have been inspired by an supremely violent and mind-numbingly difficult top-down effort called Hotline Miami. Now it's time to revisit Hotline Miami, not only looking back fondly at how its pioneered a slew of indies that have come since, but also marvel at how it's able to be completed with all masks in just 26 minutes.

1:52PM - Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos

It's hard to go wrong with any of the NES Ninja Gaiden games. All of them at platforming genius and all of them crushed many who approached them with their extreme difficulty. These games are fun enough on their own, but when there's a race involved, that's when it becomes must see. So carve out an afternoon to check out this one-on-one race to the finish.

7:42PM - The Legend of Zelda series relay race

As part of Games Done Quick's 10th anniversary, AGDQ is having a handful of relay races and they're going to be ones that can't be missed. This will be one of the first times that the first three Zelda games (The Legend of Zelda, The Adventures of Link, and A Link to the Past) will all be run back-to-back-to-back in a massive relay race. Given how much fun these games are on their own, this should be an incredible display and a tense showdown between three hungry teams.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

    January 7, 2020 6:00 AM

    January 7, 2020 6:00 AM

Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 7, 2020 6:05 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 is in it's third day and raised $290,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2020 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2019, in Orlando, FL. Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ghouls 'n Ghosts, modern games such as Cadence of Hyrule, The Outer Worlds and Untitled Goose Game, and modified games such as Super Metroid Impossible and The Legend of Zelda Randomizer will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/ek9zmz/agdq_vod_thread_2020/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gamesdonequick/videos
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 6:06 AM

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 7, 2020 6:47 AM

          Actually, this run was upgraded to all collectables.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 7:35 AM

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 8:31 AM

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 7, 2020 8:49 AM

          There is a developer of the game on the couch

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 8:35 AM

        $300,000 raised for Prevent Cancer Foundation

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 9:25 AM

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 10:00 AM

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 10:39 AM

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 11:04 AM

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 7, 2020 11:11 AM

          this should be interesting

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 11:24 AM

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 7, 2020 11:45 AM

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 7, 2020 10:38 AM

Hello, Meet Lola