Evening Reading - January 3, 2020 - The Grolar Bear Day!

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

It's The Grolar Bear Day, Shacknews!

Now he can't complain about no one wanting to celebrate his birthday!

Silly dog does funny Internet video

Talk about a sticky situation!

Cliffy B wants to meet Elon, name drops Justin Roiland

@elonmusk Sir, long shot, but we're getting a tour of Space X on the 18th via two of your lovely employees. Would love to say a brief hello if you're around that day. We have a mutual friend in @JustinRoiland. Yes that was a lame name drop. I'll wear my Occupy Mars shit even. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 3, 2020

I told Cliff that Elon probably already knows who he is from the Gears franchise.

Another strong cat Internet video

Look at my paws 🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/Cbxz0AjkHx — 😸Cute Cat Online😸 (@CuteCatOnline) January 3, 2020

Talk about a great video.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.