It's The Grolar Bear Day, Shacknews!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY THE GROLAR BEAR!!!! #DOITFORSHACKNEWS https://t.co/ZkGO6XHYIc— Rachel Akau (@ilimakitty) January 3, 2020
Now he can't complain about no one wanting to celebrate his birthday!
Silly dog does funny Internet video
DOGS, BRUH...💪🐶😍🏋️♀️😂🤣pic.twitter.com/iQ4do9DjtV— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 3, 2020
Talk about a sticky situation!
Cliffy B wants to meet Elon, name drops Justin Roiland
@elonmusk Sir, long shot, but we're getting a tour of Space X on the 18th via two of your lovely employees. Would love to say a brief hello if you're around that day. We have a mutual friend in @JustinRoiland. Yes that was a lame name drop. I'll wear my Occupy Mars shit even.— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 3, 2020
I told Cliff that Elon probably already knows who he is from the Gears franchise.
Another strong cat Internet video
Look at my paws 🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/Cbxz0AjkHx— 😸Cute Cat Online😸 (@CuteCatOnline) January 3, 2020
Talk about a great video.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2019
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 - Super Mario Maker 2
- Year of the Games: 2019
- Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2019
- Shacknews Person of the Year 2019 - Blitzchung (Chung Ng Wai)
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 - Marc Rebillet
- Shacknews Best PC Game of 2019 - Disco Elysium
- Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2019 - Death Stranding
- Shacknews Best Xbox One Game of 2019 - Gears 5
- Shacknews Best Voice Actor of 2019 - Tommie Earl Jenkins
- Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2019 - Remnant: From the Ashes
- Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year 2019 - TEPPEN
- Shacknews Best Multiplayer Game of 2019 - Tetris 99
- Shacknews Best FPS Game of 2019 - Borderlands 3
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 3, 2020 - The Grolar Bear Day!
It is The Grolar Bear Day :O
https://i.redd.it/kth9l0h2oi841.jpg
-
