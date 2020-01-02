Burdock Root locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Like many of the other plants and herbs available to players in Red Dead Redemption 2, Burdock Root can be exceptionally useful in crafting specific items like Special Bitters. Whether you’re stocking up for crafting, trying to complete a task in the singleplayer campaign, or looking to gather it up for your Red Dead Online daily challenges, these Burdock Root locations will help you accomplish your task quickly and easily.

If you’re looking for Burdock Root, then you’re going to need to make your way to the banks of the Dakota River, which runs between New Hanover and West Elizabeth. While you can find a multitude of items—animals and plants alike—along the banks of the Dakota River, Burdock Root is best found near the riverbend across the road from Limpany, the burned town.

Head to this riverbend area to find several Burdock Root nodes ripe for the picking.

Approach the location that we’ve marked on the map included here and look out for short and skinny plants. If you’re having trouble locating the Burdock Root, you can use your Eagle Eye ability to highlight it more easily. As mentioned above, Burdock Root is great because it works as a primary crafting component in Special Bitters, which you’ll find very useful throughout your time in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

If you’re trying to collect Burdock Root for your daily challenges in Red Dead Online, then you’ll need to gather up a total of 5 plants. You can usually find 5-6 nodes in the area that we’ve marked above, so be sure to check both sides of the riverbank for this useful plant. For more help finding other plants and items, head back over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide.

