Wild Feverfew locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Here are just a few great Wild Feverfew locations to help you as you acquire all the plants and herbs in Red Dead Redemption 2 or Red Dead Online.

There are over 40 types of plants and herbs scattered throughout the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. Many of these items are native to specific regions of the map, and players will need to know their locations to farm for them and make sure they always have enough for whatever they need. In this guide we’ll show you some great Wild Feverfew locations, which should help you clean up any challenges you need to complete quickly.

Wild Feverfew is a plant that is native to the New Austin area, most notably seen around Cholla Springs. When used on its own, Wild Feverfew can restore a small bit of your Stamina Core. However, you can also use it to craft various types of Bitters, which will prove even more useful throughout your journey.

Check the area around Armadillo and Cholla Springs for Wild Feverfew nodes.

If you’re trying to get your hands on more Wild Feverfew, then you have a few great spots available to farm it from. First, head over to Armadillo—you can fast travel or ride there on your own. Once you arrive, make your way to where the R is marked on the map in the word Armadillo. Here you can find a few bushes of Wild Feverfew that are ripe for the taking. If you continue north from this general area, you can also find a few additional bushes of Wild Feverfew, which will be more than enough to round off any daily challenges you might have for the plant in Red Dead Online.

Of course, if you’re trying to pick up some Wild Feverfew in Red Dead Redemption 2’s singleplayer campaign, then you’re going to need to wait until the New Austin area because available later in the story. Unfortunately, there aren’t any areas to grab this plant outside of New Austin, so you’ll just need to be patient and wait until the later chapters of the story.

