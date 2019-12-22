Weekend Discussion - December 22, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Skankcore wins the Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge

This is how you do it for Shacknews. Skankcore has won the Shackmas Super Mega Nintendo Switch bundle. Maybe there will be even more giveaway opportunities today?

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!

Kevin Love memes

"BUT I THOUGHT WE WERE BOYZZZZZZZZ!!!" pic.twitter.com/QUe2iJ53Ch — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) December 22, 2019

Ja Morant was this close to breaking Twitter:



(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/GMyjF5uRrX — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 21, 2019

Kevin Love had an interesting week.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 16

Don’t let anyone rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/pZt4qndu2F — Craig Lyndall 🧢 (@WFNYCraig) December 21, 2019

Head on over to the weekly NFL mega thread on our Shacknews Chatty forum to complain about not being in your Fantasy Football Final. You can also join me as I spit venom at the Ravens. Screw Art Modell. The Pro Football Hall of Fame would be insane to allow him to be honored in Canton, Ohio after what he did to the city of Cleveland and Browns fans across Northeast Ohio.

Upcoming Smash Ultimate DLC?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate X YouTube pic.twitter.com/c4jwMemb2g — Smash Crossovers (@SmashCrossovers) December 21, 2019

I could see this happening. What would YouTube's smash attack be?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 22, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.