2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - December 22, 2019

It's Week 16 of the NFL season, and the Browns are playing the stinking Ravens. All that and more in this Weekend Discussion. Check it out!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Skankcore wins the Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge

This is how you do it for Shacknews. Skankcore has won the Shackmas Super Mega Nintendo Switch bundle. Maybe there will be even more giveaway opportunities today?

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!

Kevin Love memes

Kevin Love had an interesting week.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 16

Head on over to the weekly NFL mega thread on our Shacknews Chatty forum to complain about not being in your Fantasy Football Final. You can also join me as I spit venom at the Ravens. Screw Art Modell. The Pro Football Hall of Fame would be insane to allow him to be honored in Canton, Ohio after what he did to the city of Cleveland and Browns fans across Northeast Ohio.

Upcoming Smash Ultimate DLC?

I could see this happening. What would YouTube's smash attack be?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 22, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola