Evening Reading - December 20, 2019

Gamer Stuff with Ice-T

Gamer Stuff: When life looks like a video game screen shot... pic.twitter.com/qSupdzTmBD — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 20, 2019

Ice-T is a real one.

Andrew Yang stops by the H3 Podcast studio again

The presidential candidate talks about AI, automation, the $1000 freedom dividend, and much more with Ethan and Hila.

Carnival Cruise crash

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019

Yikes!

Silly Holiday sports names from The Dan Patrick Show

Todd Fritz shared some cheesy Holiday sports nicknames on today's show.

Sleepy Lola is ready for our Holiday break.

Sleepy Lola is ready for our Holiday break.

