2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - December 20, 2019

It's here, and it's late. Check out your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Gamer Stuff with Ice-T

Ice-T is a real one.

Andrew Yang stops by the H3 Podcast studio again

The presidential candidate talks about AI, automation, the $1000 freedom dividend, and much more with Ethan and Hila.

Carnival Cruise crash

Yikes!

Silly Holiday sports names from The Dan Patrick Show

Todd Fritz shared some cheesy Holiday sports nicknames on today's show.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 20, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Sleepy Lola is ready for our Holiday break.
Sleepy Lola is ready for our Holiday break.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

