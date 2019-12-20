Evening Reading - December 20, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Gamer Stuff with Ice-T
Gamer Stuff: When life looks like a video game screen shot... pic.twitter.com/qSupdzTmBD— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 20, 2019
Ice-T is a real one.
Andrew Yang stops by the H3 Podcast studio again
The presidential candidate talks about AI, automation, the $1000 freedom dividend, and much more with Ethan and Hila.
Carnival Cruise crash
Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L— Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019
Yikes!
Silly Holiday sports names from The Dan Patrick Show
Todd Fritz shared some cheesy Holiday sports nicknames on today's show.
