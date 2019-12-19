Evening Reading - December 19, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This cat is pooped

Solid cat picture, Internet.

Ryan Reynolds with a PSA about movie explosions

Where do they even go? pic.twitter.com/VQIIOaOQNS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 19, 2019

Seems like something that we should all be more mindful of, to be honest.

This kid is pretty great

this might be my favourite twitter video of the decade you know, it never gets less funny pic.twitter.com/h3bTQgiEgM — JOE (@JXEKER) December 14, 2019

He is in denial about being on the naughty list.

Some people don't like the new Star Wars movie

I HAVE INFORMATION THAT COULD LEAD TO THE ARREST OF JJ ABRAMS — luna (@Iesbianjhope) December 20, 2019

Some people do like the new Star Wars movie.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 19, 2019.

