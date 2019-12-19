New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 19, 2019

The Star Wars have come to and end, all that's left is Evening Reading. Check it out.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This cat is pooped

Solid cat picture, Internet.

Ryan Reynolds with a PSA about movie explosions

Seems like something that we should all be more mindful of, to be honest.

This kid is pretty great

He is in denial about being on the naughty list.

Some people don't like the new Star Wars movie

Some people do like the new Star Wars movie.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 19, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola