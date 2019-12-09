Halo: Reach ranks - Master Chief Collection Every rank in Halo: Reach on PC and Xbox One in the Master Chief Collection.

Halo: Reach has finally arrived in the Master Chief Collection (MCC) and it has a new set of ranks. What this means is that the ranks from Halo: Reach on Xbox 360 are now obsolete. It's time to start tracking your progress based on brand new information, which can be found in a handy table below!

Halo: Reach ranks – MCC

Your Halo: Reach rank can be viewed in your player profile up the top-left.

The ranks in Halo: Reach on PC and Xbox One in the Master Chief Collection are slightly different to the initial release in 2010. There are a couple of new ranks and a few old ones are gone. There is also a prestige system, whereby once you reach the max rank, you start again from the beginning. The reward for prestiging is a new backing shield (the starter one is bronze).

Note: The following table is underconstruction and will be updated as I level up!

Rank XP XP for next rank Rookie 0 - 2,999 3,000 Recruit 3,000 - 9,999 7,000 Private 10,000 - 19,999 10,000 Private Second Class 20,000 - 32,999 13,000 Private First Class 33,000 - 48,999 16,000 Lance Corporal 49,000 - 67,999 19,000 Corporal 68,000 - 89,000 22,000 Sergeant 90,000 - 114,999 25,000 Sergeant Second Class 115,000 - 143,999 29,000 Sergeant First Class 144,000 - 176,999 33,000 Staff Sergeant 177,000 - 213,999 37,000 Gunnery Sergeant 214,000 - 254,999 41,000 Master Sergeant 255,000 - 299,999 45,000 First Sergeant 300,000 - 348,999 49,000 Sergeant Major 349,000 - 403,999 55,000 Command Sergeant Major 404,000 - 463,999 60,000 Warrant Officer 464,000 - 528,999 65,000 Warrant Officer Second Class 529,000 - 598,999 70,000 Warrant Officer First Class 599,000 - 674,999 76,000 Chief Warrant Officer 675,000 - 758,999 84,000 Second Lieutenant 759,000 - 851,999 93,000

Fastest way to rank up

Probably the quickest way to level up your rank in Halo: Reach is to play SWAT.

Leveling up quickly and boosting your rank is going to be a top priority if you want to unlock new armor. For this reason, figuring out the best modes to play to earn the most XP is important. You can only earn XP in multiplayer and Firefight, and the XP is rewarded in three areas:

Complete a match

Performance

Team work

Completing a match will net you a couple of thousand XP, though more often than not it will be 1,500 XP. Performance is usually about 8,000 XP if you play well and is probably the easiest one to rely on. Team Work is a bit more difficult, as it is entirely dependent on whether you earn assists and help your teammates.

Based on this information, and the average match length, SWAT is arguably the best mode to play. The score is first to 50, and matches rarely last the full 12 minutes. If you’re good, you can easily net 9,500 XP a match.

For those who would rather play something with more friends, Big Team Battle is another viable option. This mode allows you to earn a lot of Team Work medals, which will help bump the overall XP earned up higher. The drawback to this is that matches tend to last significantly longer.

There are a lot of ranks to move through in Halo: Reach on PC and Xbox One. The above values should give you a good indication of the amount of time you will need to invest in each rank. Keep in mind, each tour level will increase the amount of XP required to shift between each rank. For more Halo goodness, check out the Master Chief Collection page!