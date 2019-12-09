Halo: Reach ranks - Master Chief Collection
Every rank in Halo: Reach on PC and Xbox One in the Master Chief Collection.
Halo: Reach has finally arrived in the Master Chief Collection (MCC) and it has a new set of ranks. What this means is that the ranks from Halo: Reach on Xbox 360 are now obsolete. It's time to start tracking your progress based on brand new information, which can be found in a handy table below!
Halo: Reach ranks – MCC
The ranks in Halo: Reach on PC and Xbox One in the Master Chief Collection are slightly different to the initial release in 2010. There are a couple of new ranks and a few old ones are gone. There is also a prestige system, whereby once you reach the max rank, you start again from the beginning. The reward for prestiging is a new backing shield (the starter one is bronze).
Note: The following table is underconstruction and will be updated as I level up!
|Rank
|XP
|XP for next rank
|Rookie
|0 - 2,999
|3,000
|Recruit
|3,000 - 9,999
|7,000
|Private
|10,000 - 19,999
|10,000
|Private Second Class
|20,000 - 32,999
|13,000
|Private First Class
|33,000 - 48,999
|16,000
|Lance Corporal
|49,000 - 67,999
|19,000
|Corporal
|68,000 - 89,000
|22,000
|Sergeant
|90,000 - 114,999
|25,000
|Sergeant Second Class
|115,000 - 143,999
|29,000
|Sergeant First Class
|144,000 - 176,999
|33,000
|Staff Sergeant
|177,000 - 213,999
|37,000
|Gunnery Sergeant
|214,000 - 254,999
|41,000
|Master Sergeant
|255,000 - 299,999
|45,000
|First Sergeant
|300,000 - 348,999
|49,000
|Sergeant Major
|349,000 - 403,999
|55,000
|Command Sergeant Major
|404,000 - 463,999
|60,000
|Warrant Officer
|464,000 - 528,999
|65,000
|Warrant Officer Second Class
|529,000 - 598,999
|70,000
|Warrant Officer First Class
|599,000 - 674,999
|76,000
|Chief Warrant Officer
|675,000 - 758,999
|84,000
|Second Lieutenant
|759,000 - 851,999
|93,000
Fastest way to rank up
Leveling up quickly and boosting your rank is going to be a top priority if you want to unlock new armor. For this reason, figuring out the best modes to play to earn the most XP is important. You can only earn XP in multiplayer and Firefight, and the XP is rewarded in three areas:
- Complete a match
- Performance
- Team work
Completing a match will net you a couple of thousand XP, though more often than not it will be 1,500 XP. Performance is usually about 8,000 XP if you play well and is probably the easiest one to rely on. Team Work is a bit more difficult, as it is entirely dependent on whether you earn assists and help your teammates.
Based on this information, and the average match length, SWAT is arguably the best mode to play. The score is first to 50, and matches rarely last the full 12 minutes. If you’re good, you can easily net 9,500 XP a match.
For those who would rather play something with more friends, Big Team Battle is another viable option. This mode allows you to earn a lot of Team Work medals, which will help bump the overall XP earned up higher. The drawback to this is that matches tend to last significantly longer.
There are a lot of ranks to move through in Halo: Reach on PC and Xbox One. The above values should give you a good indication of the amount of time you will need to invest in each rank. Keep in mind, each tour level will increase the amount of XP required to shift between each rank. For more Halo goodness, check out the Master Chief Collection page!
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Halo: Reach ranks - Master Chief Collection