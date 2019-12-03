How to get season points in Halo: Reach Start unlocking season points in Halo: Reach so you can work through the season pass to earn new armor.

Halo: Reach has landed on PC and Xbox and it brings with it a new level-up currency: season points. The process of getting season points in Halo: Reach isn’t immediately clear, but any player that wants to get their hands on armor customizations will want to get a lot of these points, and quickly.

How to get season points in Halo: Reach

Every tier of the season pass requires a season point to unlock. These points are earned by playing multiplayer and Firefight.

Getting season points in Halo: Reach is easy: every time you increase your rank, you receive a season point. Your rank is displayed at the top right of the screen, beside your nameplate. This uses a military-type ranking system where you start out as a recruit and work your way up through Private, Corporal, etc.

Unlike the original release, Halo: Reach’s ranks aren’t dependent on credits and credits aren’t used to unlock cosmetics. Instead, cosmetics are locked behind the free season pass.

To unlock the various cosmetics (armor attachments, Firefight voices etc) you will need season points, one for each item. These cosmetic items must also be unlocked in sequence. For example, if you want Carter’s helmet which is a Tier 68 reward, you will need to unlock the previous 67 tiers, all of which require one season point.

All of this will inevitably take a lot of playtime. The reason for this is that the XP required to raise your rank increases between each level.

Fastest way to earn XP

With a lot of great armor pieces at high tiers, you will want to start earning those season points rather quickly.

Because season points are tied to your rank, and you need XP to rank up, you will invariably want to know how to earn XP quickly. In Halo: Reach, there are two ways to earn XP: playing multiplayer matches and playing Firefight.

XP is rewarded for completing matches, as well as how well you performed. Things like kill streaks, assisting your teammates, and playing the objective all reward medals, which in turn means more XP. The same is also true for Firefight. XP is awarded based on performance, so try to get as many medals as you can, and always look out for your teammates.

Getting season points in Halo: Reach is easy as they are tied directly to your rank. By ranking up quickly, you can amass a large amount of season points, which will help you unlock those coveted pieces of armor.