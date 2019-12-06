New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 6: Modern Warfare leads the way

There aren't a lot of post-Black Friday deals to find, but if you want a chance to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, now might be the time to pick it up.
Ozzie Mejia
Black Friday coming to an end means a virtual wasteland in terms of deals across the PC gaming space. Fortunately, there are just a couple of noteworthy sales to talk about.

The big deal of the week is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While the base version wasn't discounted for Black Friday, it's on sale now! The standard version is on sale from Blizzard for $39.99.

Elsewhere, Destiny 2 is doing the opposite. The base version of Shadowkeep was on sale for Black Friday, but Bungie's looking to get more people in this weekend by offering the Digital Deluxe Edition across several different storefronts.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

But yes, as is the case with the Console Deals, the big guns probably won't come out until next week after The Game Awards. So be sure to come back then for more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, and more games to be named later. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX. Pay more than the average $6.42 to get Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Mania Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 6, 2019 1:30 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 6: Modern Warfare leads the way

    • jet-poop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 6, 2019 1:44 PM

      Shadow Tactics is really, really good if you like games like Commandos. The same devs are making the reboot of Desperados that's due... officially this year (but that seems unlikely at this point).

      That's a really good buy at 10 bucks.

    • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 6, 2019 1:45 PM

      MW is awesome

      • royalally legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 6, 2019 1:47 PM

        This guy killstreaks

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 6, 2019 1:48 PM

          not nearly often enough. i wish i could just choose 3x 3rd level killstreaks

          • royalally legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            December 6, 2019 1:49 PM

            yeah same tho, I think because of the skill based match making you're always around players of your skill - very little chance to mop up some noobs anymore which kinda sucks, but whatever. The game is awesome.

            • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              December 6, 2019 1:50 PM

              this most recent patch definitely seems to have tweaked the matchmaking in that regard. prior to it i had many lobbies filled with lowbies. that's a good thing though.

          • korruptedone legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 6, 2019 1:52 PM

            I look at the 10+ streaks and le sigh. 3-5 are more my old man wheelhouse.

      • korruptedone legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 6, 2019 1:48 PM

        Finally fired up the MP and am level 12. Haven’t driven any vehicles in Ground War but I like the addition. CoD needed a chaos mode.

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 6, 2019 1:48 PM

          I have yet ti try GW. maybe this weekend!

    • jamesray legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 6, 2019 1:58 PM

      Oh shit. Okay now I'll get MW

      • jamesray legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 6, 2019 1:59 PM

        Goatjc let's play some MW this weekend.

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 6, 2019 2:47 PM

      shirif, $5 for that south park game sequel

