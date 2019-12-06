Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 6: Modern Warfare leads the way

Black Friday coming to an end means a virtual wasteland in terms of deals across the PC gaming space. Fortunately, there are just a couple of noteworthy sales to talk about.

The big deal of the week is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While the base version wasn't discounted for Black Friday, it's on sale now! The standard version is on sale from Blizzard for $39.99.

Elsewhere, Destiny 2 is doing the opposite. The base version of Shadowkeep was on sale for Black Friday, but Bungie's looking to get more people in this weekend by offering the Digital Deluxe Edition across several different storefronts.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

But yes, as is the case with the Console Deals, the big guns probably won't come out until next week after The Game Awards. So be sure to come back then for more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Jotun: Valhalla Edition - FREE until 12/12

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, and more games to be named later. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX. Pay more than the average $6.42 to get Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Mania Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

The Crew 2 - $15.00 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/9)

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.