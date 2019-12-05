Bayonetta & Vanquish remaster bundle leaked, coming in February 2020 A listing on the Microsoft Store has revealed that Bayonetta and Vanquish are being bundled in a 10th Anniversary Edition set.

Bayonetta and Vanquish can be argued to be the exact point where Platinum became a household name in gaming. Though the studio has plenty of good franchises, Bayonetta in particular has become a fan-favorite with the titular character getting sequels and even a cameo in games in like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Recently, it was discovered that these games are both getting remasters and will be bundled together in a 10-year anniversary bundle set for February next year.

It would seem that a “Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle” has been listed on the Microsoft Store as of December 5, 2019. The listing shares a release date of February 18, 2020. It is unknown at this time if Microsoft will be the sole platform for this bundle, but that seems unlikely given the popularity of the titles and the fact that Bayonetta eventually also launched on the PlayStation 3, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch. Vanquish also saw a PS3 release.

Games as fast-paced and chaotic as Bayonetta and Vanquish should definitely have some careful polish. Fortunately, it looks like the Anniversary Bundle is looking to deliver just that.

The games are looking clean and smooth and, according to the description on the listing, will be running at 60 frames-per-second in 4K on the Xbox One X. There’s even a video at the listing sharing a trailer that is unlisted anywhere else at this time. With that in mind, it could very well be that Bayonetta and Vanquish’s Anniversary bundle was meant to be a Game Awards 2019 announcement. The timing of the listing and completeness of all information on it seems to time up well with the fact that The Game Awards are just around the corner on December 13.

If so, it could be another slip-up by Microsoft. In case you missed it, this comes on top of Phil Spencer claiming that Control was coming to Xbox Game Pass in a recent Microsoft Mixer stream - a claim since refuted by both publisher 505 Games and the Microsoft Games Pass team.

We’ll share more on the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle as new information becomes available.