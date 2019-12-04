New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Games Pass gets The Division, My Friend Pedro, & more in December

Xbox Game Pass has a pretty good collection of games coming out across the span of a couple weeks in December. Check out what you can expect to play this month.
TJ Denzer
As we come into December 2019, Microsoft is sweetening the buffets that are the Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. On December 2 and December 9, 2019, we’ll be getting new collections of games, not the least of which includes Devolver Digital’s John Woo action love letter My Friend Pedro and action RPG Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Xbox announced the fresh slate of games coming to its Game Pass program on December 4, 2019 via the Xbox Game Pass twitter. Here’s what you can expect to see and when:

December 2, 2019

  • My Friend Pedro
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • Demon Tilt
  • Wandersong

December 9, 2019

  • eFootball PES 2020
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Pathologic 2
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division

All games will be available on both Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Aside from the above listed games, the following titles are also expected to join the Xbox Game Pass roster (or already have) in the month of December.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Europa Universalis IV

Faeria

Farming Simulator 17

Halo: Reach

Human: Fall Flat

Metro: Last Light Redux

All in all, it’s looking like a grand month for the program. My Friend Pedro is wonderful fun, and while Tom Clancy’s The Division is a bit dated, there’s a lot of content in there to enjoy if you have the Game Pass. Halo: Reach has been an absolute blast to re-explore with the recent launch of the Halo: Master Chief Collection, complete with a new Season Pass to earn more content for the game, so getting it on the Game Pass will bring even more players into the party.

It’s looking like Game Pass players will have a lot to look forward to through the holidays. What are you most excited to play? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

