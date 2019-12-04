Xbox Games Pass gets The Division, My Friend Pedro, & more in December Xbox Game Pass has a pretty good collection of games coming out across the span of a couple weeks in December. Check out what you can expect to play this month.

As we come into December 2019, Microsoft is sweetening the buffets that are the Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. On December 2 and December 9, 2019, we’ll be getting new collections of games, not the least of which includes Devolver Digital’s John Woo action love letter My Friend Pedro and action RPG Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Xbox announced the fresh slate of games coming to its Game Pass program on December 4, 2019 via the Xbox Game Pass twitter. Here’s what you can expect to see and when:

December 2, 2019

My Friend Pedro

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Demon Tilt

Wandersong

December 9, 2019

eFootball PES 2020

Overcooked! 2

Pathologic 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division

All games will be available on both Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

There are so many games coming soon we had to turn this picture into a .gif in order to fit them all pic.twitter.com/tCoiwVxGdK — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 4, 2019

Aside from the above listed games, the following titles are also expected to join the Xbox Game Pass roster (or already have) in the month of December.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Europa Universalis IV

Faeria

Farming Simulator 17

Halo: Reach

Human: Fall Flat

Metro: Last Light Redux

All in all, it’s looking like a grand month for the program. My Friend Pedro is wonderful fun, and while Tom Clancy’s The Division is a bit dated, there’s a lot of content in there to enjoy if you have the Game Pass. Halo: Reach has been an absolute blast to re-explore with the recent launch of the Halo: Master Chief Collection, complete with a new Season Pass to earn more content for the game, so getting it on the Game Pass will bring even more players into the party.

It’s looking like Game Pass players will have a lot to look forward to through the holidays. What are you most excited to play? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.