Shackstream: Homework: Rusty Claymore goes to Zoraland

The days are growing short and the nights are getting longer as we approach the end of 2019, but I still have one mission that I must complete lest I face the wrath of the Man with the Briefcase himself. My quest is no simple task: I must take down a Divine Beast in Breath of the Wild as my Shacknews Homework assignment. I wouldn’t say the last few weeks have been a daunting endeavour, but I definitely keep getting distracted by all the cool stuff there is to do around every corner. So today I thought I’d bring in an expert to help me stay focused and offer up some pro-tips to assist me in realizing my goal.

Keith Lowell Jensen is a not only a fantastically hysterical comedian, but he’s also been spending way too much time playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild lately. His works include the book “Punching Nazis: And Other Good Ideas” as well as several live stand-up albums, including his most recent release, “Not for Rehire.” I figured today’s livestream would be a good chance to introduce Keith to the Shacknews audience and maybe get a few of his fans to join us on this crazy journey we call life while we're at it. You can catch all of today’s action starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET. We’ll be streaming over on our Twitch channel if you want to join in the chat or if you prefer to just lurk like a creeper you catch all the action in the embedded video below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

