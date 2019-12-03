How to get the Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime content Unlock some exclusive in-game rewards with the Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime loot drop which is available for a short time.

There’s a new Twitch Prime offer in town and it’s for none other than Sea of Thieves. Anyone with a Sea of Thieves account and access to Twitch Prime can get their hooks on some great new cosmetic items.

How to get the Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime rewards

Anyone that already has Twitch Prime should be familiar with claiming rewards. For those that are looking to get a Twitch Prime reward for the first time, you will need to go through some preliminary steps.

The Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime pirate pack includes emotes, a ship set, and a pet monkey!

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon Prime account and a Twitch account. While a Twitch account is free, Amazon Prime is a subscription service, though you may receive a free trial if this is your first time signing up. Once you have both of these accounts, complete the following:

Link your Amazon Prime and your Twitch account together through the Twitch site Go to the Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime offer page Link your Amazon Account and Sea of Thieves account together Accept the terms and conditions and choose “Return to Twitch Prime” Claim the Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime rewards

The Sea of Thieves support page suggests allowing 72 hours for your content to appear in-game. The pet is located in the pet crate on your ship or near the Pirate Emporium, the ship cosmetics are at the shipwright, and your emotes are in any vanity chest.

Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime rewards

As for what’s actually on offer in the Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime content, it's all cosmetic goodies. In fact, it’s perfect for someone looking to get their first pet as the rewards include a purple-colored monkey called an Amethyst Soul Capuchin.

Also included is the Celestial Steed Ship Livery. This bundle has a hull, sails, figurehead and flag that are all horse themed. The figurehead looks strikingly similar to the pirate legend figurehead model.

Finally, you will receive three emotes: Pay Respects, Feeling Sad, and Let’s Go. Check out the short trailer of these goodies below!

Introducing the @TwitchPrime Pirate Pack! This includes the Amethyst Soul Capuchin, three new emotes and the Celestial Steed Hull, Sails, Flag and Figurehead. Twitch Prime subscribers can tap the link to get this exclusive loot! Yes it had to be purple.



🐵https://t.co/TuhAa47Dus pic.twitter.com/L6dVcosXN7 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 25, 2019

Players have until January 7th, 2020 to claim the Sea of Thieves Twitch Prime loot drop, at which point it will sink to the bottom of the sea! Sail on over to the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide and walkthrough page for our vast collection of content!