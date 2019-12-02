How to get the Apostate Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2
Learn how you can get the Apostate Legendary Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2, then start grinding for that PvP god roll.
Apostate is a Legendary Arc Sniper Rifle that fits into the Energy slot for Guardians in Destiny 2. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to acquire this weapon, as well as show some of the lore for it, and look at what an Apostate god roll looks like.
How to get the Apostate Sniper Rifle
The Apostate Sniper Rifle is earned by completing the Altars of Sorrow activity on the Moon. The catch is that the weapon you can earn changes daily between the Apostate Sniper Rifle, Heretic Rocket Launcher, and Blasphemer Shotgun. If you’re wondering which weapon is available today, you can check the Altars of Sorrow schedule we have setup.
Keep in mind, completing the final wave and killing the boss is required to get the chest to spawn. There is a 100 percent chance you’ll get that day’s weapon, but it will be a random roll and it may not have the perks you’re after. It’s also worth noting that if you fail to kill the final boss during the Altars of Sorrow event, you will be able to return to Wave 5 automatically. If you fail that, the chest will spawn, and you will get that day’s weapon. In this case, since you’re here, hopefully that’s Apostate.
Apostate PvP god roll
The Apostate Sniper Rifle is more of a PvP option than PvE. The Rapid-Fire Frame works well for Crucible matches and not so well for DPS in PVE scenarios. As for the PvP god roll, we’ll call on the D2 Checklist to help us out, but also on Fallout Plays.
- Fluted Barrel/Full Bore
- Accurized Rounds
- Moving Target
- Snapshot Sights/Quick Draw/Box Breathing
The reason for calling on both the D2 Checklist and Fallout Plays is to get a consensus, and because the D2 Checklist has Shield Disorient as a PvP god roll perk, which we’re going to assume is an error. Fallout Plays, however, rightly chooses Moving Target over Shield Disorient. I highly recommend you watch his video on Apostate to get a good explanation for each perk, helping you choose the right one for you when there are multiple options.
Apostate lore entry
Since you’re here and looking for a shiny new toy to enjoy in PvP, you might as well impress your friends by talking about the Apostate lore. This can be found in-game once you acquire the weapon.
"Survival is our most holy writ. Heterodoxy will be its own undoing." - Kuldax
"Oh, thy broken son of Swarms. Oh, thy terrible child of the Hidden brood. All shall bend, that you may rise. All shall bleed, that stars may die." - A Prayer for Zulmak, first verse
Now that you know how to get the Apostate Sniper Rifle, and what the PvP god roll looks like, why not hit up the Destiny 2 strategy guide by Shacknews. We've been working hard to help millions of Guardians since the release of Destiny 2.
