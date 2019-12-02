How to get the Apostate Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 Learn how you can get the Apostate Legendary Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2, then start grinding for that PvP god roll.

Apostate is a Legendary Arc Sniper Rifle that fits into the Energy slot for Guardians in Destiny 2. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to acquire this weapon, as well as show some of the lore for it, and look at what an Apostate god roll looks like.

How to get the Apostate Sniper Rifle

The Apostate Sniper Rifle is earned by completing the Altars of Sorrow activity on the Moon. The catch is that the weapon you can earn changes daily between the Apostate Sniper Rifle, Heretic Rocket Launcher, and Blasphemer Shotgun. If you’re wondering which weapon is available today, you can check the Altars of Sorrow schedule we have setup.

Keep in mind, completing the final wave and killing the boss is required to get the chest to spawn. There is a 100 percent chance you’ll get that day’s weapon, but it will be a random roll and it may not have the perks you’re after. It’s also worth noting that if you fail to kill the final boss during the Altars of Sorrow event, you will be able to return to Wave 5 automatically. If you fail that, the chest will spawn, and you will get that day’s weapon. In this case, since you’re here, hopefully that’s Apostate.

Apostate PvP god roll

The Apostate Sniper Rifle is more of a PvP option than PvE. The Rapid-Fire Frame works well for Crucible matches and not so well for DPS in PVE scenarios. As for the PvP god roll, we’ll call on the D2 Checklist to help us out, but also on Fallout Plays.

Fluted Barrel/Full Bore

Accurized Rounds

Moving Target

Snapshot Sights/Quick Draw/Box Breathing

The reason for calling on both the D2 Checklist and Fallout Plays is to get a consensus, and because the D2 Checklist has Shield Disorient as a PvP god roll perk, which we’re going to assume is an error. Fallout Plays, however, rightly chooses Moving Target over Shield Disorient. I highly recommend you watch his video on Apostate to get a good explanation for each perk, helping you choose the right one for you when there are multiple options.

Apostate lore entry

Since you’re here and looking for a shiny new toy to enjoy in PvP, you might as well impress your friends by talking about the Apostate lore. This can be found in-game once you acquire the weapon.

"Survival is our most holy writ. Heterodoxy will be its own undoing." - Kuldax

"Oh, thy broken son of Swarms. Oh, thy terrible child of the Hidden brood. All shall bend, that you may rise. All shall bleed, that stars may die." - A Prayer for Zulmak, first verse

It was Kinox who saw the truth in all the flaws. So many struggled to follow the logic, and with every pained effort, new cracks made themselves known. Whether fault rested with the logic itself or with those who remained to challenge its promise was of little consequence. All that mattered was the harsh reality of the Swarm's spiraling failure. They were lost. They were doomed. With no force to bind and guide them—either through respect or domination—the Swarm would wither and die. Or worse, be reduced to ash by the might of the Traveler's army. Hashladûn had made a fool's effort to raise their grandfather. There was power to be found in nightmares, this was certain—but not a power they could cage until it was their own to wield. Such efforts were wasted, but another possibility had shown itself. The Pit had nearly secured a champion. The logic had almost proven true. Kinox had tried to make her eldest sister see the potential in a warrior broken and bound to their will—but her sisters were too far down their own broken path. Thus, Kinox acted upon her newly discovered truth, and it was this: "If all are unworthy, all will seek to subvert the tenets of logic in ways grand and infinitesimal, because all will revert to their truest form—all will become survivors." Kinox was no different, except that in this Understanding she had found a power of her own—in this Understanding she was free to act without remorse or fear of heresy. Because if all are drawn to sin, then none are sinners but those who fail to adapt to the forced evolution of their broken faith.

Now that you know how to get the Apostate Sniper Rifle, and what the PvP god roll looks like, why not hit up the Destiny 2 strategy guide by Shacknews. We've been working hard to help millions of Guardians since the release of Destiny 2.