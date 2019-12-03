How to get the Heretic Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2
Grab the Heretic Rocket Launcher to add to a Guardian's deadly arsenal of weapons and be on the lookout for one that's god rolled.
If you want to get the attention of Destiny 2 players, give them a weapon they can only earn on certain days or during specific activities. Such is the case with the Heretic Rocket Launcher, an Arc weapon that fits into the Power slot for Guardians. This weapon can only be earned every third day and during a very specific activity. Here’s how to get it.
How to get the Heretic Rocket Launcher
The Heretic Rocket Launcher is obtained through completion of the Altar of Sorrows activity on the Moon. Players must complete the entire activity and defeat the final boss to spawn a chest at the end. This chest will have a randomly rolled Heretic Rocket Launcher. If players fail to defeat the final boss, they can start the activity back up at Level 5 and failing will also spawn a chest with the weapon they desire. Because this item is randomly rolled, it’s possible players could grind this activity for considerable time without ever getting their perfectly rolled Heretic Rocket Launcher, or their god rolled Apostate Sniper Rifle. To find out what weapon is available on any given day, check out our Altar of Sorrows schedule in Destiny 2.
Heretic Rocket Launcher god roll
The Heretic Rocket Launcher is going to be primarily a PvE weapon. Yeah, it’ll work in PvP, but there are likely a dozen better options to consider. With that in mind, the PvE god roll looks like the following:
- Hard Launch
- Impact Casting
- Demolitionist
- Cluster Bomb
This roll gives up 20 Stability, but that’s not important with a Rocket Launcher. What’s even better is that Demolitionist can reload this weapon when you activate your grenade and kills with the weapon will help generate grenade energy, feeding off each other. It’s also important to note that Impact Casting relates to direct hits, so the idea here is to use Heretic against bosses and hit them directly with the rounds. This roll loses its effectiveness if you’re landing shots near the target.
Heretic Rocket Launcher lore
The lore for any weapon can be found in-game once you unlock it. I’ve included that information below in case such things interest you.
"Death is only and forever an ending. All else is sacrilege." - Kuldax
Now that you have finished grinding out the Altar of Sorrows to get the Heretic Rocket Launcher, be sure to visit the Destiny 2 complete strategy guide we have going. You’ll find just about everything a Guardian could want in our collection of guides.
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, How to get the Heretic Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2