How to get the Heretic Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2 Grab the Heretic Rocket Launcher to add to a Guardian's deadly arsenal of weapons and be on the lookout for one that's god rolled.

If you want to get the attention of Destiny 2 players, give them a weapon they can only earn on certain days or during specific activities. Such is the case with the Heretic Rocket Launcher, an Arc weapon that fits into the Power slot for Guardians. This weapon can only be earned every third day and during a very specific activity. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the Heretic Rocket Launcher

The Heretic Rocket Launcher is obtained through completion of the Altar of Sorrows activity on the Moon. Players must complete the entire activity and defeat the final boss to spawn a chest at the end. This chest will have a randomly rolled Heretic Rocket Launcher. If players fail to defeat the final boss, they can start the activity back up at Level 5 and failing will also spawn a chest with the weapon they desire. Because this item is randomly rolled, it’s possible players could grind this activity for considerable time without ever getting their perfectly rolled Heretic Rocket Launcher, or their god rolled Apostate Sniper Rifle. To find out what weapon is available on any given day, check out our Altar of Sorrows schedule in Destiny 2.

Heretic Rocket Launcher god roll

The Heretic Rocket Launcher is going to be primarily a PvE weapon. Yeah, it’ll work in PvP, but there are likely a dozen better options to consider. With that in mind, the PvE god roll looks like the following:

Hard Launch

Impact Casting

Demolitionist

Cluster Bomb

This roll gives up 20 Stability, but that’s not important with a Rocket Launcher. What’s even better is that Demolitionist can reload this weapon when you activate your grenade and kills with the weapon will help generate grenade energy, feeding off each other. It’s also important to note that Impact Casting relates to direct hits, so the idea here is to use Heretic against bosses and hit them directly with the rounds. This roll loses its effectiveness if you’re landing shots near the target.

Heretic Rocket Launcher lore

The lore for any weapon can be found in-game once you unlock it. I’ve included that information below in case such things interest you.

"Death is only and forever an ending. All else is sacrilege." - Kuldax

Hashladûn peered into the dark recesses of nightmare creatures and saw no hope. The Daughters' lineage was death and destruction writ in terrible scars across the surface of existence, yet no hint of their father or their father's father called from the void. But the energies of the Pyramid were those of creation—not of life, per se, but something other. Chaos and negation and the raw things that existed in the spaces between thought and fear. These terrible workings were wholly unknowable and endlessly seductive. The Daughters found themselves craven and lusting after the promise held within the boundless unknown. If the grand essences of the King of Subjugation and his willful Prince of Annihilation had truly dissipated, then the Daughters would seek new pathways through darkness by which to rule in their progenitors' name. And if the sword logic required the blood of all challengers, they would craft a champion worthy of the Annihilator's throne, yet bound to their own sinister whims. Their grandfather would not approve—cunning and deception were the path of another—but the Daughters were alone, and the Swarm was flailing. It was Kinox who urged her sisters to act. It was Hashladûn who offered the primordial essence of terror as their guide. And it was Besurith and Voshyr who gathered the husk of a shattered champion—a ravager to stand against all who would oppose their rule. A new breed of destroyer.

