Humble Sonic Bundle offers a dozen hedgehog games for $10 Looking for all the hedgehog you can handle? Humble Bundle is offering up a full-blown Sonic bundle, offering his best games for $10.

He's Sonic the Hedgehog: A little ball of super-energy in an extremely handsome package. And speaking of great packages, the crew at Humble Bundle also loves them some Sonic. So for the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond, they're putting together the Humble Sonic Bundle, offering a dozen Sonic games for $10 and giving portions of the proceeds to charity.

Sonic Generations

For those who want just a half-dozen of the blue hedgehog's adventures, you can pay $1 or more to pick up Sonic Adventure 2, the Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX. That batch contains some of the better Sonic games from his 2D heyday and his 3D peak on the Sega Dreamcast.

The average offering sits around $5.63 and that will tack on the Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing. The true Sonic fan (and even the casual Sonic fan) will want to look at the final tier, which throws in Sonic Mania, its Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces for a flat $10. To put this in perspective, Sonic Mania by itself regularly goes for $19.99 on Steam. That's the same Sonic Mania that received near-universal critical acclaim, including from us here at Shacknews. The $10 tier also comes with Sonic Forces. That was certainly a video game!

As is always the case with Humble Bundles, buyers can opt to allocate however much of their purchase they want to Humble, to the developers, or to charity. The featured charities are WDC (Whale and Dolphin Conservation) and JDRF, which focuses on a cure for type 1 diabetes, though users have the option to select their own charity from a full listing.

The Humble Sonic Bundle will be available for the next three weeks. All games featured include Steam keys.