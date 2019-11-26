New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket League goes anime with Rocket Pass 5 next week

Rocket League is taking some anime inspiration for its next Rocket Pass, which is set to launch next week.
Ozzie Mejia
2

With just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, Psyonix has stayed busy, hard at work on what's next for motorized soccer juggernaut Rocket League. Fresh off the game's major Blueprints update and overhauling in-game purchases as everyone knows them, Psyonix is now ready to deploy the latest Rocket Pass. On Tuesday, Rocket League fans got a first look at what to expect from Rocket Pass 5 with an anime-style trailer and a December deployment date.

The main car on display in today's trailer is the Chikara, a vehicle sporting a sleek, Japanese anime aesthetic. Those who jump right in with Rocket Pass Premium can unlock this car immediately after Rocket Pass 5 goes live. Players who are able to reach Tier 70 can unlock its upgraded Chikara GTX form.

But Rocket Pass isn't all about the premium user. There's plenty for the free user, as well. Rocket Pass will offer over 70 tiers of all-new cosmetics, which include new wheels, decals, paint jobs, toppers, goal explosions, and more. Players will simply need to log in and complete their Weekly Challenges. Don't worry too much if you miss a week. Rocket Pass users will be able to complete previous Weekly Challenges to help them climb the tiers required to get the really good stuff. The Rocket League website will have more details.

Also, remember that the Blueprint update is also on its way. This update does more than roll old DLCs into the base game. This update will see special Blueprints start to drop after online sessions, giving players a chance to build items in exchange for Credits. Rocket Players with Crates will see those Crates converted into Blueprints, while Keys will be converted into Credits. This will all pave the way for a brand new Item Shop, which will replace the Showroom going forward and also usher out premium DLC purchases for good.

Both Rocket League's Blueprints update and Rocket Pass 5 are set to arrive on Wednesday, December 4. That's next week, so start your engines.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

