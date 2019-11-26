Stardew Valley update 1.4 patch notes adds hundreds of new changes Stardew Valley just got its biggest update of the year, receiving hundreds of changes across single-player, multiplayer, and for quality of life as a whole.

Stardew Valley has proven to be a gaming phenomenon across a number of platforms since its release. It's hard to believe that this isn't even the game's final form. Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone had been teasing the deployment of a robust new update for several weeks. On Tuesday, Stardew Valley got its long-anticipated 1.4 update on PC, just in time to ignore relatives on Thanksgiving.

Nearly every corner of Stardew Valley has been addressed in this massive 1.4 update. Players can find all-new end-game content, new 14-heart events for all spouses, fish ponds, a whole new farm map designed with multiplayer in mind, over 60 new items, hundreds of new cosmetic items, and more. As promised previously, players can also find a large number of quality of life improvements, such as being able to track villager likes and dislikes. More details on these changes can be found on the Stardew Valley website.

"One of my main goals with 1.4 was to finally 'polish' the game to the degree that I've always wanted," Barone said earlier this month. "What I mean by that is that I wanted to fix all the bugs that have been lingering in the game, to fix a lot of weird or annoying things about the controls & feel of the game, and add in a lot of 'quality of life' features that will make the game more seamless to play. I feel pretty confident that this goal has been met!"

This is easily Stardew Valley's biggest update since launching multiplayer back in July 2018. The number of changes runs into the hundreds across both single-player and multiplayer, ranging from the aforementioned quality of life changes and new content to numerous bug fixes and UI improvements. There's far too much to detail here, but ConcernedApe has also cited that the lengthy changelog offers potential spoilers for the new 1.4 experience. If you're not worried about such spoilers, you can check out the full patch notes over on the Stardew Valley website.

Stardew Valley 1.4 is now available to all Steam and GOG.com users. Console and mobile users have a few more weeks to wait before their update arrives.