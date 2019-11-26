A new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game could be in the works Rumors are swirling from multiple sources about the possibility of a return to the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 to 3 were the best. It’s simply true. Without them, no other skateboarding game worth its salt in the modern era of gaming has any foundation to work from. Sure, later entries weren't great, but the question of whether or not the legendary shredder and originator of the 900 would return to video games (or whether EA’s competing Skate 4 would finally happen) is still going around. With that said, recent rumors seem to all point towards the possibility that Tony Hawk could indeed be working on (or at least be pushing heavily for) a new Pro Skater game.

The new rumors began in a podcast apparently released on October 28, 2019, as originally reported by GamesRadar on November 25. Reportedly, in an episode of skating podcast The Nine Club, professional boarder Lizzie Armanto casually stated that there was a new Tony Hawk game in the works. In chatting about Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5, Armanto told The Nine Club, “he's coming out with another one, and I'll be in that too.”

According to GamesRadar, this comment was edited out of the podcast episode soon after their original story.

As hard as they might have tried, Tony Hawk 5 was not great, but it hasn't stopped fans from pining for the glory days of skateboarding games.

That’s not all. Allegedly, Activision might have been working towards demos or prototypes of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2. Tweeted by Spiel Times and Nintendo Soup’s Sabi on November 23, apparently Activision was sharing these demos internally. The purpose of the demos and/or prototypes is, at this time, unknown.

Tony Hawk and Activision parted ways in 2015 following the dismal reception of Pro Skater 5, so much of this can be taken with a grain of salt. That said, it is a bit of interesting coincidence and it sort of looks more like a pattern, but maybe that’s wistful thinking on our part.

Either way, Shacknews will follow this story as further information becomes available. What do you think? Is the world ready for a new (and hopefully better) Tony Hawk? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.