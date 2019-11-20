Where to find the Pokemon Nursery in Pokemon Sword and Shield Everything that you need to know to find the Pokemon Nursery and get to breeding in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

There are many useful locations that players will want to learn the locations of as they adventure throughout the Galar Region in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. None, though, is more important to breeders than the Pokemon Nursery. In this guide, we’ll show you how to find the Pokemon Nursery, which will allow you to get your hands on Pokemon Eggs that you can hatch.

Where to find the Pokemon Nursery in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Players can find the Pokemon Nursery on Route 5, after they complete the first gym, and defeat the Grass Gym Leader, Milo. Head out of the town of Turffield and continue along route 5 until you spot the Pokemon Nursery just north of the path. You can talk to the woman outside to leave Pokemon, or head inside to find more people to talk with.

