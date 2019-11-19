How to fast travel in Pokemon Sword and Shield Learn how to unlock the Flying Taxi and fast travel to places you've already visited in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

If you’re tired of running everywhere, then we can help. Pokemon Sword and Shield both feature a great little fast travel system. This guide will outline everything you need to know about the Flying Taxi system and how to fast travel in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

How to fast travel in Pokemon Sword and Shield

To fast travel in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, players are going to need to make their way through the opening bits of the game to Motostoke, the first major city that you visit. Once here, visit the Motostoke Stadium and learn all about the Gym Challenge and the eight Gym Leaders that await you on your adventure.

Looking for more help? Check out our guide on how to find Ditto for assistance finding the best Pokemon for breeding.

After you visit Motostoke Stadium, head out of the area onto Route 3. Once here a man will approach you and give you the Flying Taxi item. This item acts as the game’s fast travel system, and you can use the Flying Taxi to travel to just about any location that you’ve visited previously. This makes it exceptionally easy to move between the story and the various Wild Areas in the Galar Region, so don’t be afraid to make use of the fast travel system a bit as you explore.

The Flying Taxi will swoop in and allow you to fast travel all over the map in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

To use the Flying Taxi, simply open up your map and then select the destination that you want to travel to. You’ll then be sent to the location instantly, allowing you to bypass the time sink of traveling there on foot or via your bike. Even if you plan on bee-lining through the game’s main story, you’ll probably end up using the Flying Taxi fast travel system quite a bit, if for no other reason than to get back to town and pick up more Potions, Poke Balls, and other useful supplies for your adventure.

Now that you know how to fast travel in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, head back over to our Pokemon Sword and Shield hub for all our latest guide content.