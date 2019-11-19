Shackstream: Homework: In search of a Divine Beast pt.2

From time to time The Man with the Briefcase sees fit to give some Shacknews staffers a little bit of mandatory homework. Fortunately for me, my personal task involves questing through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch. During yesterday’s livestream you may have caught me taking my first steps into the world of Hyrule as I began my assignment to dominate my first Divine Beast. Today that journey continues as I make my way through the first few hours of the game and hopefully get closer to my goal.

You can catch all the action live and direct today at 4pm PT/7pm ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you don't know what a Shacknews Homework stream is all about, you may want to check out Greg Burke's historical first-ever run through The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past from earlier this year.

