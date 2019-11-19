New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Shackstream: Homework: In search of a Divine Beast pt.2

The quest to conquer my first Divine Beast in Breath of the Wild continues today.

Blake Morse
1

From time to time The Man with the Briefcase sees fit to give some Shacknews staffers a little bit of mandatory homework. Fortunately for me, my personal task involves questing through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch. During yesterday’s livestream you may have caught me taking my first steps into the world of Hyrule as I began my assignment to dominate my first Divine Beast. Today that journey continues as I make my way through the first few hours of the game and hopefully get closer to my goal.

You can catch all the action live and direct today at 4pm PT/7pm ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Or you can just chill here and catch all the action in the embed below if that’s what you would prefer. But, I’d definitely encourage you to come by the channel and join in on the conversation. I could use the encouragement. If you don’t know what a Shacknews Homework stream is all about, you may want to check out Greg Burke’s historical first-ever run through The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past from earlier this year.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers whose support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a little assitance linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support.

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola