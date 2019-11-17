Disco Elysium voice actors and cast A complete list of all the voice actors in Disco Elysium and the many characters they portray.

Disco Elysium has some truly incredible voice acting. The team at ZA/UM Studio has brought together a diverse collection of voice actors and cast in order to bring to life more than 60 characters and identities.

The list below includes every voice actor in Disco Elysium and the characters and identities they portray. This is based on the in-game credit sequence, which can be seen after completing the game. For those still playing – or those looking to pick it up – you can check out our guide on how long it takes to beat Disco Elysium so you know what type of game time you’re looking at.

Mikee W Goodman Ancient Reptilian Brain Limbic System Spinal Cord Bird’s Nest Roy The Deserter Ruud Hoenkloeven Idiot Doom Spiral Don’t Call Abigail

Tegen Hitchens Joyce Messier Working Class Woman De Paule Netpicker The Pigs

Tariq Khan Evrart Claire Tomas the Sponsor Egg Head Andre

Anneka Warburton Dolores Dei Judit Minot Cunoesse Trailer Narrator

Dot Major Cuno Jean Vicquemare

Mark Holcomb Tommy Le Homme Call Me Manana

Jonny Hage Easy Leo Tiago

Ev Ryan Lena, the Cryptozoologist’s Wife Cleaning Lady

Will Menaker Siileng Fuck the World

Felix Biederman Scab Leader/Kortenaer Rosemary

Yoana Nikolova Dicemaker Measurehead’s Babe

Jullian Champenois – Kim Kitsuragi

Dasha Nekrasova – Klaasje

Dizzy Dros – Measurehead

Adam Lawton Stanley – Garte

Xiyah St Ruth – Cindy the Skull

Kyle Simmons – Morell the Cryptozoologist

Ben Davies – Rene Arnaux

Chris Nicolaides – Gaston Martin

Veronica Chon – Washerwoman

Elena Dent – Fritte Clerk

Lenval Brown – Trailer Narrator

Amber Janelle Putnam – Ruby the Instigator

Maria Elena Carbonell Abors – Paledriver

Johnuel Hasney – Pissf******t

Amit Sharma – Trant Heidelstam

Rebecca Korang – The Gardener

Virgil Texas – Smoker on the Balcony

Matt Christman – Titus Hardie

Stephen Hill – Gary the Cryptofascist

Liam Lever – Noid

Suzie Sadler – Annette

Amy Lightowler – Acele

Ida May – Soona, the Lead Programmer

Catherine Blandford – Plaisance

Pierre Maubouché – Racist Lorry Driver

Eva-Lotta Soomer – Little Lilly

Pete Curtis – Additional Voiceovers

