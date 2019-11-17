How long to beat Disco Elysium Plan out your investigations in Revachol by learning how long it might take you to finish Disco Elysium and how many in-game days there are.

Before diving into a game like Disco Elysium, it’s only normal to want to know how long it takes to beat. The beauty of a game like this is that this figure varies depending on your playstyle. How you choose to play can drastically change how long it takes to beat Disco Elysium.

How long is Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is purportedly a 40 to 60 hour game. Depending on how many side quests you find and complete, how thorough you are with the investigation, and what happens along the course of your time in the city of Revachol can greatly impact your playtime.

Speaking to every person you find, reading everything thoroughly, and exploring every possible nook and cranny will increase how long it will take you to beat Disco Elysium. But it's all so, so worth it.

For my first playthrough, I clocked in at 63 hours. A few of those were likely due to sitting with the game paused or in the main menu. Outside of those hours, I was incredibly thorough with my first run. Every side quest that was received was investigated and completed. I read through every line of dialogue I encountered and every character was returned to multiple times if new information was discovered, just to see how they would react.

For my playthrough, I finished on Day 7. This is important to note, as there are several days in Disco Elysium and depending how you play, you might finish on another day.

In terms of things that may inflate your playtime, save scumming is one of them. Personally, I refused to do this, and it’s something I would recommend players avoid. It’s better to experience everything as it stands rather than loading to get a “perfect” outcome. A failed skill check might lead you to a new side quest, a new thought for the Thought Cabinet, or a new line of dialogue that passing wouldn’t have.

How many days are in Disco Elysium

There are multiple days and nights in Disco Elysium, and important events transpire during each one.

As mentioned above, there are many days in Disco Elysium. Each day brings about change to the world, such as new areas opening up, characters moving, and events continuing.

In terms of how many days are in Disco Elysium, the answer is 10. There are a maximum of ten days to experience in a playthrough. Depending on how you play, you may finish with a lower day count. It’s possible to finish as soon as Day 5 or even somewhere in the middle like my own Day 7. Obviously, it can end sooner if you die or run out of morale.

Disco Elysium is a lengthy game. Depending on your playstyle, you could take between 40 and 60 hours to finish it or perhaps even longer. With a maximum of 10 in-game days, there's also plenty of room for different outcomes.