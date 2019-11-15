New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the ExileCon Announcement Keynote stream here

The first ever ExileCon for Patch of Exile begins this weekend and you can watch the ExileCon Announcement Keynote right here at Shacknews.
Ozzie Mejia
4

Path of Exile has been dungeon crawling and loot collecting for six years, but this weekend marks the biggest one in Grinding Gear Games' young history. This is the weekend that the developer welcomes in thousands of Path of Exile fans from around the world for the first ever ExileCon in New Zealand. The convention will celebrate everything the acclaimed dungeon crawler, but also look ahead to the game's next big updates with Friday's ExileCon Announcement Keynote.

ExileCon Announcement Keynote | Watch here

The ExileCon Annoncement Keynote is set to begin on Friday, November 15 at 4PM ET/1PM PT, with a pre-show set to air one hour prior. It will be broadcast on Path of Exile's Twitch channel, with the live stream available just above. Expected announcements include a detailed look at Path of Exile's upcoming 3.9.0 expansion, which is set to launch in December. The next expansion is set to dive into the next league and go into details on the big gameplay changes that players can expect to see. It should also be noted that with this announcement, the countdown is on for the end of the 3.8.0 Blight expansion, so make sure to get as much cool stuff as you can before that league wraps up.

But that's not all. Next year, Path of Exile is set to launch what's being billed as the 4.0.0 mega-expansion. This will go above and beyond the average expansion, with Grinding Gear Games looking to celebrate a brand new milestone release with far more content than ever before. Studio co-founders Chris Wilson, Jonathan Rogers, and Erik Olofsson will all take the stage to describe all of the big changes set to hit Wraeclast in the weeks and months ahead.

Watch the ExileCon Announcement Keynote here and be sure to tune in at 1PM PT. Stay tuned to Shacknews, as we'll be sure to highlight all the big news to come out of Path of Exile's first major convention.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 15, 2019 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Watch the ExileCon Announcement Keynote stream here

    • OzzieMejia moderator
      reply
      November 15, 2019 12:43 PM

      Path of Exile boys, we're about to get started!

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 15, 2019 1:34 PM

      Never played poe but I'm more hyped for poe2 than diablo4.

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 15, 2019 1:46 PM

      OMG that swipe at Blizzard.

      • DM7 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 15, 2019 2:23 PM

        What they say? Something about China I bet? Jk China owns ggg too.

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 15, 2019 2:27 PM

          There were a few jabs like they labeled one guy as the Mobile fall guy and joked that they had to show the new poe2 first before mobile

    • Eznpc-COM
      reply
      November 17, 2019 10:31 PM

      I felt immediately after reading some forward-looking and introductions, POE4.0 is fundamentally a new game, and it does not match the existing version, comments from eznpc. Path of Exile Current characters, equipment, style, and other information may not be able to pass to POE four.0. As soon because the POE 2 is released, the present version is estimated to possess to cease or end.

