Minecraft Earth Early Access is available across the entire US Coming out of nowhere, Minecraft Earth is offering United States players Early Access into the augmented reality take on the popular sandbox building game.

Players in the United States looking to get in on the interesting AR experience offered by Minecraft Earth are about to get their chance. As Minecraft Earth rolls out in Early Access around the globe, availability in the US has just opened up and those who sign up and download on iOS or Android. Official channels for Minecraft Earth announced Early Access in the US on November 12, 2019.

How to download Minecraft Earth Early Access

In order to download Minecraft Earth Early Access, you will need a compatible iOS or Android device with at least 190 MB of free space and an accessible Microsoft account. On the Minecraft Earth page, click your appropriate platform (or here on this page for iOS and Android) to be taken to the Minecraft Earth app store page for your device. From there, you can download Minecraft Earth Early Access, entering your password to confirm download if need be.

Whether on Android or iOS, you'll be able to download Minecraft Earth easily from their respective app pages. Just make sure you have your app store and Microsoft Account logins ready to go.

Once Minecraft Earth is downloaded, open the app. It will prompt you to allow the app to access your camera while, download in-game updates, enter your Microsoft account email and password, and then finally read and accept the game’s Terms of Service. Once you’ve gotten past all the legal and technical set-up, you’ll be able to craft your avatar (or select from the premade assortment of avatars) and you’ll be ready to play the game. Be sure to check out our Beta FAQ for further information and details.

Minecraft Earth uses a format similar to Pokemon GO in its format, but it’s not just Pokemon GO with a Minecraft skin. You can use its AR functionality to design and build Minecraft structures on plots designated through your device’s camera in the real world. It’s an interesting way to bring the sandbox creativity and resource farming of the original game and apply it to an AR format.

Minecraft Earth's core gameplay seems to blend aspects of Pokemon GO world play and original Minecraft building with AR technology.

Are you going to be trying Minecraft in AR format? What do you think of Minecraft Earth so far? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!