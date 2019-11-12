Overwatch takes its medicine with Mercy's Recall Challenge As a follow-up to Monday's Valkyrie short story, Overwatch has kicked off Mercy's Recall Challenge, giving players a chance to earn special Mercy cosmetics.

Overwatch might be gearing up for its eventual sequel, but that doesn't mean the original game is going to stop turning anytime soon. Blizzard is continuing to run regular events for its team-based shooter, with the latest one centering around everyone favorite medic, Mercy. A day after releasing a special short story diving deeper into the angelic hero's backstory, Blizzard is now kicking off Mercy's Recall Challenge.

Starting today, Overwatch players will have a chance to earn a slew of cosmetics for their accounts and for their Mercy. There are sprays, player icons, and a special Legendary skin at stake. So let's take a look at how those can be earned.

Winning three games of Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade unlocks one Player Icon.

Winning six games of Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade unlocks two new Sprays.

Winning nine games of Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade unlocks the Dr. Ziegler Legendary skin for Mercy.

The Dr. Ziegler skin looks less like Mercy and more like her civilian identity of Angela Ziegler, complete with doctor's attire. Overwatch players can add up to six more sprays to their accounts if they jump on Twitch and watch select Overwatch Twitch streamers. Two hours unlocks one spray, four hours adds another two sprays, and six hours tacks on three more sprays for a total of six. You can learn more about which streamers to watch and when they'll be broadcasting over on the Overwatch website.

Those looking to learn more about Mercy and her backstory as a doctor can check out the Valkyrie short story that was released on Monday. Mercy's Recall Challenge is set to run from now through December 2. Start piling up those cosmetics, because as a reminder, all of it can come with you to Overwatch 2 whenever it releases.