Hideo Kojima's latest game is a very polarizing story that may not appeal to some players, while for others it might be the greatest adventure they've every taken. So it's understandable that you might be wondering how long it takes to beat Death Stranding.

Death Stranding is a massive, sprawling game, but if you don't want to spend time seeing every possible thing you can and becoming the best porter of all time, it can be completed in much less time. It's still quite the meaty journey, however, so strap in for a long ride. Here, you'll learn about how long it takes to finish Death Stranding.

How long to beat Death Stranding?

On average, it can take around 40 to 50 hours to complete Death Stranding. If you plan on focusing only on orders for Sam (story-related missions) without optional Standard Orders, you can potentially clock in just under 40, depending on which difficulty you're playing on, and how adept you are at porting packages to different recipients.

If you decide to take on additional deliveries, earn more stars on your Bridges jumpsuit by leveling up facilities, or build player structures out in the world, expect it to take a markedly longer time. You could see a playtime of much longer than 50 hours if you decide to tackle all objectives. There are also collections to complete in the form of memory chips and items used for customization from characters throughout the game. For instance, I spent a lot longer in-game because I took the time to build structures, investigate, and look around as I crossed the United Cities of America.

In short, if you're planning on jumping into Death Stranding, make sure to carve out a few days' worth of playtime to see everything there is to see, or at least what you believe is most important to you. The final cut scenes alone can take a few hours to get through, so make sure you've got plenty of snacks and popcorn on hand to power you through those final moments.

