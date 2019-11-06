Dark Samus and Richter amiibo revealed, now available to pre-order Dark Samus and Richter are the latest to come to the amiibo line, and they're available for pre-order now!

Oh amiibo. As your collection grows, our shelf space diminishes, but it’s arguably worth it. Nintendo has two more characters coming to its amiibo line, and they’re some good additions to say the least. Dark Samus and Richter Belmont amiibo have been revealed in all of their glory, and what’s more, both of them are available for pre-order now on Best Buy’s website.

The Dark Samus and Richter amiibo pre-orders were announced on November 6, 2019. Spotted on the Best Buy website, both Richter and Dark Samus are available for pre-purchase ahead of their release date, which is currently slated on Best Buy as January 17, 2020 on each. Both will sell at the typical price of $15.99 at retail. Though no images seem to be available on the Best Buy website page for either amiibo at this time, video game news channel Wario64 shared a peek at what they’ll look like in their packaging. You can check them both out below.

The Dark Samus amiibo is looking absolutely stellar, but Richter is nothing to sneeze at either. [Image by Wario64]

The Dark Samus and Richter amiibo builds appear to be based off their appearance in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which makes sense. That said, the poses and overall product are also looking great if what we see above is indeed the final product. As with any amiibo, we’ll be able to train up Dark Samus and Richter bots in our Smash Ultimate games.

Though Dark Samus was announced back at E3 alongside Snake, Simon, Chrom, Ivysaur, and Squirtle, Richter is a welcome addition to the pack. That said, we’ll also be happily waiting on a new Terry Bogard amiibo if Nintendo and SNK would come together to oblige (please).

What do you think of the new additions to the amiibo line-up? Do either Richter or Dark Samus catch your fancy? Which characters are you waiting to get your hands on? Let us know in the ShackNews Chatty comment section below.