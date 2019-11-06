Interview: Predator: Hunting Grounds lets you hunt your friends Take on the role of the Predator and track down and kill your friends for sport!

Predator: Hunting Grounds is a PlayStation 4 exclusive title from the team at IllFonic. This asymmetrical multiplayer experience pits a squad of humans against the ever-deadly Predator. We had the opportunity to speak with Charles Brungardt of IllFonic all about developing Predator: Hunting Grounds, working with Fox, and what their game means for the canonical universe. Please check out the interview below!

Predator: Hunting Grounds

The team at IllFonic might be best known for their work on Friday the 13th: The Game. In Friday the 13th: The Game, players are split into two, uneven groups. One is a group of up to seven counsellors while the other group consists of a single player using the infamous Jason Voorhees. This is where the team first flexed their one-versus-many muscle.

Now, the team is hard at work on bringing the Predator universe to PlayStation 4. Predator: Hunting Grounds uses a similar setup. One team of humans must outwit and survive against the deadly Predator.

The demo shown in the above video utilized a single map. This provided players with an opportunity to focus more on the abilities and how the game functions, as opposed to needing to learn multiple environments. Our own Ozzie Mejia was able to get some hands-on time with Predator: Hunting Grounds and found that it managed to capture the essence of the films.

It’s always interesting to see how developers tackle the one-versus-many problem. Evolve had a fresh take on the genre with its monsters while Dead by Daylight strikes a similar tone to Friday the 13th.

What sets Predator: Hunting Grounds apart is that the team has been working closely with 20th Century Fox. The massive film company has granted the team a whole lot of access. Not only is there a wealth of information, the team can also ask questions, a vital step in creating a game that stays true to the source material.

While there are a few nods to the films in Predator: Hunting Grounds, the game is its own beast. It even fits right into the canon of the series. Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently scheduled for a 2020 release. Check out the Shacknews Predator: Hunting Grounds page for more content.