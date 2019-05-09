Interview: Predator: Hunting Grounds lets you hunt your friends
Take on the role of the Predator and track down and kill your friends for sport!
Take on the role of the Predator and track down and kill your friends for sport!
If it bleeds, can you kill it? Shacknews goes hands-on with upcoming PS4 exclusive Predator: Hunting Grounds at PAX West to find out.
The team behind Friday the 13th was in Germany to show off more footage of Predator: Hunting Grounds.
The Predator returns to gaming in a new asymmetrical multiplayer game from PlayStation Worldwide Studios.