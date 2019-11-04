Where was Diablo Immortal at BlizzCon 2019? Diablo 4 had a major presence at this year's BlizzCon, but what happened to Diablo Immortal, which closed last year's Opening Ceremonies?

BlizzCon 2019 has come and gone. One of the most prominent games on display this past weekend was Diablo 4, the latest entry in Blizzard's gothic dungeon-crawling series. And while mobile games might not be everybody's preference, it is still worth asking, what happened with Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal closed the 2018 opening ceremonies, but was completely absent from this year's opening address. But just because Diablo Immortal wasn't present during the the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremonies didn't mean that it wasn't at the show at all. Diablo Immortal was indeed present and, in fact, had a new build available. A new Demon Hunter class was on display, along with a few new playable areas. So then why was Blizzard so quiet about it? Blizzard's Wyatt Cheng had the answers on Sunday through a post on r/DiabloImmortal.

"A lot of people have been asking me why we didn’t talk about Immortal on the main stage. Quite simply, we want to make sure we give Diablo 4 the space for a clear announcement. I am personally super happy for all my friends on the D4 team who worked so long towards this day. As a company, we didn’t want to risk any confusion regarding features, storylines, etc between D4 and Immortal.

"We had an updated demo for Diablo Immortal playable on the show floor that was played by thousands of people. The demo had a playable Demon Hunter to join the Monk, Barb and Wizard from last year. Hopefully a few people who had a chance to play the game at BlizzCon will be able to share their game experience."

The post went on to detail how ultimate attacks would work on mobile devices. Players can essentially build up their ultimates over time. Once they're ready to unleash, a new button becomes available on-screen that can be pressed to release a character's ultimate attack.

While Diablo Immortal has been in development for the past year and beyond, there does not appear to be any sign of a release date. Whenever it's ready, Diablo Immortal is set to release on iOS and Android.