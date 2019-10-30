ExileCon schedule includes session with original Diablo creators The first ExileCon just got some extra star power, as the Path of Exile convention lands the original creators of Diablo.

As BlizzCon is just hours away from kicking off, there's a second convention all the way on the other side of the world (where the toilets flush in the other direction) that's set to begin just a few weeks afterwards. The very first ExileCon will celebrate all things Path of Exile in Grinding Gear Games' home country of New Zealand. On Wednesday, the studio went into more detail on what attendees can expect to see and that includes a special visit from the original Diablo creators.

Blizzard North founders David Brevik, Max Schaefer, and Erich Schaefer will all be in attendance at ExileCon. The original Diablo creators are set to appear at a special session during the event. The exact timing for their session has not been determined, but it will be open to all attendees. Path of Exile's resemblance to Diablo has certainly been well-established and scoring three of the biggest creators of that series is a major coup for Grinding Gear. (And if you're looking to learn more about the impact Blizzard North has had in video games, well... there's a book about that.)

David Brevik is among the original Diablo creators confirmed for ExileCon

Other confirmed panels include Procedural World Generation in Path of Exile, Evolving Path of Exile's Renderer, and Creating Visual Effects in Path of Exile. The main event of the weekend will arguably be the various panels diving into Path of Exile's 3.9.0 update, which is set to release in December, and the milestone 4.0.0 mega-expansion, set to arrive in 2020. After that, four of Path of Exile's top players will compete in the finals of the Race Tournament, where $10,000 is at stake.

ExileCon is set to begin on Saturday, November 16 at 9AM local time. (That's 12PM PT on Friday, November 15 for us Americans.) That's where Grinding Gear Games founders Chris Wilson, Jonathan Rogers and Erik Olofsson will run through the various announcements regarding Path of Exile's future.

For those looking to jump into Path of Exile, the Blight league is still up and running and should remain active through the end of the year. For those in the New Zealand area or for those planning to make a mid-November trip, ExileCon tickets are still available on the ExileCon website.