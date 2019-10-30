Remnant: From the Ashes celebrates 1M sold with Hardcore Mode One of the big sleeper hits of 2019 has sold one million copies and Remnant: From the Ashes is celebrating with a new Hardcore Mode that adds permadeath.

Perfect World and Gunfire Games have a lot to celebrate as they end the month of October. On Wednesday, they announced that their third-person shooter had hit a major sales milestone, selling over one million copies. With such a large install base established, now seems like a good time to add in Hardcore Mode.

As its name implies, Hardcore Mode is not for the faint of heart. Players will only get a single life to get through the entire campaign. Once they die, it's all over. That character is lost forever and the player must start fresh with a new one. Those looking to jump into this specialized game mode can jump into a separate queue with like-minded players. They'll need to band together in order to take out some of Remnant's toughest bosses. However, with Hardcore Mode being such a brutal endeavor, it also means that the rewards will be far greater. World Bosses in Hardcore Mode will drop powerful rings, which can be equipped to any of the player's characters, whether in Hardcore or standard.

Players can also expect to see various quality-of-life improvements, including balance tweaks, bug fixes, the ability to disable tutorial prompts, and the ability to hide helmets. The full patch notes can be found on the Remnant website, along with plans for the future. Up next for Gunfire Games is a massive Spring update, which will add Corsus and Survival. More details on that can be expected in the weeks ahead.

The fight for survival begins soon, as Hardcore Mode comes to Remnant: From the Ashes on Thursday, October 31. If you're starting up one of the sleeper hits of the year from scratch, first of all, you've been missing out, as evidenced by our review. Also, you might need some help, so be sure to catch up on some of our Remnant guides.