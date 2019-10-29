Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PC version will release on Steam The Force is with Valve, as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will represent the first EA exclusive to hit Steam in years.

Star Wars has been in the news a lot, as of late. Fans continue to buzz about the latest trailer for Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker and last night were treated to another trailer for the upcoming The Mandalorian television series on Disney+. Depending on how you feel, you might even be celebrating the news that the Game of Thrones creators won't be going forward with a new Star Wars trilogy. But in the gaming world, all eyes remain on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as it's just weeks away from release. But the biggest news to come out of Tuesday is that in addition to getting a new launch trailer, Respawn's single-player Star Wars experience now has an official listing on Steam.

A PC release on Valve's distribution service has been rumored for some time, but just today, the Steam listing went live, with the game now available for pre-order. The Steam version is in line for a November 15 release, just like all of the other versions. This is EA's first Steam release in many years, as the publisher had largely kept its catalog exclusive to its Origin service. Whether this heralds the arrival of more EA exclusives to Valve's storefront remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launch trailer looks to set the table for Respawn's solo adventure. Viewers can take a look at frontman Cal Kestis traversing various Star Wars worlds, while getting in intense one-on-one lightsaber battles. This game's combat looks to be very different than what Star Wars traditionalists may be accustomed to, as evidenced by our recent hands-on preview. This appears to take a lot of inspiration from From Software's acclaimed Soulsborne series, emphasizing timing and parrying above simplistic hacking and slashing. This will mean grittier one-on-one battles against powerful bosses, like the Ninth Sister, who's seen here in this trailer for the first time.

To learn more about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can give that aforementioned preview a read. You can also check out our recent interview with Narrative Lead Aaron Contreras and Lead Level Designer Jeff Magers. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will arrive November 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on, yes, Origin and Steam.