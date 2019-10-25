The Holographic Disguise - The Outer Worlds Learn everything you need to know about the Holographic Disguise in The Outer Worlds, from how to use it, to where to find different disguises.

The Holographic Disguise is one of the many tools players can use in The Outer Worlds. While some situations call for a guns blazing approach, others may require a little more finesse. Enter the Holographic Disguise. But before you go trying to blend in, you’ll need to know how this piece of tech works and what kind of disguises you can use.

Where to get the Holographic Disguise

The Holographic Disguise is unlocked shortly after leaving Edgewater. The Holographic Disguise can be found in the Unreliable. Search the ship and your quarters to find the odd-looking device.

How the Holographic Disguise works

The Holographic Disguise will automatically activate when you enter a restricted area, provided you have the disguise unlocked.

Phineas Welles will offer you a brief explanation of how the Holographic Disguise works. Basically, this device is able to make you look like someone else for a brief moment. The only caveat being you must have found an appropriate disguise. These are sort of like cards that the unit reads.

The Holographic Disguise will kick in automatically when you enter a restricted area. There is no need to press any buttons or dive in to your menu.

It’s also important to know that any movement or action will drain the disguise. When the disguise is drained, anyone nearby will run to you and demand answers. If your dialogue skills are high enough, you can talk your way out of it. A successful dialogue check will refresh the Holographic Disguise.

Finding Holographic Disguises

The other caveat to using the Holographic Disguise is that you will need to find a disguise. These disguises are hidden around levels and appear as little keycards that the unit reads. Once a disguise has been found, you can enter the area where the disguise would come in handy.

One of the first cases of the Holographic Disguise being used is on the Groundbreaker. In the MedBay area is one of the companions in The Outer Worlds, a woman called Ellie who gives you the side quest, Worst Contact. You will need to make your way into the medical bay for her. The only problem is this is a heavily restricted area.

You can find the medical disguise on a table near the entrance. Simply pick up the card and pass through the doors to be cloaked.

All Holographic Disguise locations

With so many restricted areas, there are a lot of Holographic Disguises to be found. Some of these disguises are quite far from the area where they are used. Though you might go in guns blazing, it can be worth taking the time to go and fetch the disguise.

Groundbreaker – MedBay

This disguise is found on a table right near Ellie in the MedBay. Pick it up and then move through the MedBay to find Jessie.

The Holographic Disguise is one of the more useful tools in The Outer Worlds. Any players that is focusing on the dialogue skill should definitely take the time to track down all available disguises as to avoid unnecessary shooting. For more walkthroughs and tips, check out the Shacknews The Outer Worlds guide and walkthrough!