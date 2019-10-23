New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to pre-load The Outer Worlds

Prepare for your trip through space by pre-loading The Outer Worlds on PC, Xbox One, or PS4.
Sam Chandler
6

The Outer Worlds is almost here and would-be players can now pre-load Obsidian Entertainment’s latest game. Whether you’re playing on Xbox One, Windows PC, or even PS4, pre-loading The Outer Worlds is a simple enough task, you just need to make sure you’ve got the prerequisites sorted.

How to pre-load The Outer Worlds

With the release of The Outer Worlds only a few days away, gamers are looking to prepare for the launch in whatever way possible. One such way that players can prepare is by pre-loading The Outer Worlds so that it’s ready to play as soon as it strikes midnight on October 25th.

For players on Xbox One and those using the Microsoft Store, The Outer Worlds is available for pre-load if you’ve got Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you don’t have either of these services, you can still purchase the game for its full price and pre-load it just the same. It can be found under the Game Pass tab or by searching the store.

preload The Outer Worlds
If you've purchased The Outer Worlds, or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you can pre-load the game now. Go to the game's store page and select the install option.

PC players also have the option of purchasing The Outer Worlds through the Epic Game Store. Unlike the Microsoft Store, EGS will not allow you to pre-load the game ahead of its launch. This means players going this route will find themselves having to download roughly 37GB at the game's launch.

Anyone playing on PlayStation 4 has the same option. Unfortunately for PS4 owners, The Outer Worlds isn’t available through an Xbox Game Pass-equivalent service. A full purchase is required to access the pre-load option.

The Outer Worlds is about 37 GB, which isn’t too big considering the size games these days. Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC requires 150 GB of harddrive space, which is a tall ask. However, players on console might do well to start using an external harddrive, as the internal drives on consoles can get filled up rather quickly.

Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch players will need to wait a little bit longer before they can pre-load. But the silver lining is that The Outer Worlds is actually coming to the Switch.

**Editor's note: We previously said that you could pre-load the game via the EGS. However, it appears that the EGS is not offering any pre-load options at this time.

Now that you’ve got The Outer Worlds pre-loaded – or at the very least downloading – all that’s left to do is wait for Friday. Once Friday arrives, you will be able to enjoy everything on offer in Obsidian Entertainment’s sci-fi RPG. Until then, check out Shacknews Managing Editor Bill Lavoy’s The Outer Worlds review and stay tuned to Shacknews for our The Outer Worlds guide hub!

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 23, 2019 6:30 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, How to pre-load The Outer Worlds

    • master_disaster_17 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 23, 2019 6:57 AM

      tl;dr; Push the button that says 'pre-load'

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 23, 2019 8:37 AM

        So no blood sacrifices needed? Now what do I do with these black candles and this chicken?

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 23, 2019 5:27 PM

        You might be surprised to see how well these articles do.

    • bolneze legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 23, 2019 4:08 PM

      Really looking forward to this

    • deathofrats legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 23, 2019 6:35 PM

      "Much like the Microsoft Store, EGS will allow you to pre-load the game ahead of its launch." Uh, like when? I just purchased it on EGS because of this shacknews post, and it isn't letting me pre-download it.

      • cptstern legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 23, 2019 10:01 PM

        It’s pre downloading on the Microsoft store. It also unlocks 3 hours earlier apparently on pc. Not sure about EGS

        • deathofrats legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 23, 2019 10:12 PM

          Yeah, but Shacknews shouldn't say it's pre-loadable on EGS if it isn't. If it still isn't in the morning I am going to just get a refund and go the Microsoft route.

      • Joshua Hawkins mercury mega
        reply
        October 24, 2019 12:29 PM

        AFAIK, they aren't allowing preloading on EGS. I'm updating the article with correct info now.

      • Joshua Hawkins mercury mega
        reply
        October 24, 2019 12:34 PM

        I'd recommend going ahead and refunding the EGS order and grabbing it on Microsoft. EGS isn't offering any pre-load options that we can find, so best to go the other route if you want to pre-load.

        I've also updated our article with that info. Apologies for including the incorrect info before and getting your hopes up.

