Does Apex Legends support cross platform multiplayer? Gamers want cross platform multiplayer, but does Apex Legends deliver that feature?

Cross-platform support is quickly becoming a mainstay of modern online gaming. At this point, gamers typically expect to be able to enjoy online games with their friends, regardless of what console/PC storefront they’re playing on. With that in mind, Apex Legends fans are likely curious whether or not they can play with friends in the popular battle royale game.

Is Apex Legends cross-platform?

Yes, Apex Legends supports cross-play. Players on PC (Steam & Origin), Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch cann all play together and enjoy the Apex experience. Make sure that cross-play is enabled in your game settings to ensure that you can participate. To add friends on different platforms, you’ll need to add their EA Public ID.

Players should be aware that Apex Legends Mobile is not cross-play compatible with the console and PC versions of the game. This is because Apex Legends Mobile is essentially its own separate product. The game even has unique Legends that aren’t present in the other versions of the game. If you’re playing Mobile, you’ll have to play with others on Mobile as well.

While Apex Legends does support cross-play, it doesn’t have cross-progressions. That means you won’t take your level, rank, or cosmetic items with you across different platforms, even if you connect your accounts. Something to keep in mind if you plan on transitioning to a new platform as your primary place to play.

Apex Legends does indeed support cross-platform play. You're free to team up with your friends regardless of where they play. If you're not a fan of going against players on different platforms, you can always opt out of cross-play in the game's settings.