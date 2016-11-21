Pinball FX developer Zen Studios allegedly hit by layoffs as Embracer continues cuts
Around 32 developers were apparently laid off from the Hungary-based Zen Studios, which develops Pinball FX and similar digital pinball titles.
In addition to its availability, The Walking Dead pinball table will also be making its way to PlayStation VR and HTC Vive.
Zen Studios has been taking video game pinball to exciting new places for several years, but its venture into virtual reality may be its series' most exciting endeavor yet. Shacknews straps on an Oculus Rift and tries out Pinball FX2 VR.
Those that have slacked on their Pinball FX2 collection can now catch up, thanks to the latest Humble Weekly Bundle.
Zen Studios talks to us about the Avengers: Age of Ultron pinball table and how Tegra helps enhance the experience for mobile users.
Zen Studios has kept up to date with all things Star Wars for its pinball tables so far and now it's adding two new tables based on Star Wars: The Force Awakens next week.
Prepare to enter the danger zone as both Archer and American Dad will be coming to Zen Pinball games next week, along with several other FOX Digital properties like Family Guy and Bob's Burgers.
Zen Studios has announced Bob's Burgers will be receiving its own table, which will join Family Guy in the Balls of Glory Pinball pack.
Zen Studios has announced a new pinball table based on the popular TV series Family Guy will be available this fall.
Zen Studios has announced a new pinball table based on Valve's Portal series.