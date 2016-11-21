New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Zen Pinball Series

Pinball FX2 VR: Eyes-on at GDC 2016

Zen Studios has been taking video game pinball to exciting new places for several years, but its venture into virtual reality may be its series' most exciting endeavor yet. Shacknews straps on an Oculus Rift and tries out Pinball FX2 VR.

