Yakuza Kiwami 2 release date for Xbox One and Windows 10 confirmed for July
Rendezvous with Kiryu on Xbox One and Windows 10 later this month for some good old times in Kamurocho.
The definitive way to experience Yakuza 2 for newcomers and veterans alike.
Take up the role of Kazuma Kiryu once more.
A quick eye spotted a now removed listing for an HD remake of Yakuza 2 built on Yakuza 6's engine.