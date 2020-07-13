Yakuza Kiwami 2 release date for Xbox One and Windows 10 confirmed for July Rendezvous with Kiryu on Xbox One and Windows 10 later this month for some good old times in Kamurocho.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is smashing its way to Xbox One and Windows 10 this month. It'll also be heading to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC users, Sega announced.

For those unfamiliar with the Yakuza series, this is a remake of Yakuza 2, and it first debuted back on PlayStation 4 in 2018 for western players. It later hit PC via Steam in May 2019. Now, Xbox One and Windows 10 players can get their hands on it.

The game follows series mainstay Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Kojima himself, one year after the events of the original Yakuza: Kiwami. He's back on the yakuza beat, so to speak, and this time he finds himself in the middle of war between two of the biggest yakuza organizations in Japan. No pressure.

This sequel is a total remake of Yakuza 2 in the Dragon Engine, and it's chock-full of mini games, satisfying combat, and a heartrending story that'll make you fall for Kiryu in seconds flat. You can also play as Goro Majima, the Mad Dog of Shimano, and trust me on that when I say it's a real treat.

If you're ready to jump into the game series, you should absolutely try Yakuza Kiwami first, then move on to this one. But don't sleep on Yakuza – that's definitely a warning you should heed.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Yakuza Kiwami 2 when it debuts on July 30.