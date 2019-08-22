XIII remake trailer showcases the weapons & gadgets of the game
With the game launching on PS4 and Xbox One on November 10, XIII's remake got a new trailer showcasing weapons and tools for both loud and silent approaches to missions.
Our first look at the remake of the classic comic book shooter XIII is here, and we've got some screenshots to take a look at.
Developer Anuman Interactive has revealed the first batch of screens for the upcoming title XIII: Lost Identity, and it appears the game is going the route of puzzle-adventure rather than first-person shooter.