New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Xbox Music

Xbox Music will offer 15 song trial on Xbox One

One way you'll be able to stream music to your Xbox One is through Xbox Music, Microsoft's music streaming service. And while the PC version does offer a free ad-supported option, Xbox One won't support that feature.

Xbox Music starts streaming tomorrow

Xbox Music will launch tomorrow on the Xbox 360, and October 26 on Windows 8, Microsoft has announced. The Music Pass, which will let you play unlimited music from its library, will cost $9.99.

Xbox Music announced for 360, PC, mobile

Microsoft's had many stabs at running a music service, but during its E3 conference unveiled what interactive entertainment head Don Mattrick called "the music service we always dreamed of building"--Xbox Music.

Hello, Meet Lola