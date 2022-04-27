New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's soundtrack is now available on iTunes

For those Guardians that want the new expansion's best music on the go, The Witch Queen OST is now available to purchase and download.
TJ Denzer
The Destiny franchise is not lacking in good music. From the very beginning up to the latest Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, the adventure has been augmented with some fantastic soundtracks to keep the feelings flowing as you fight for the Light. Now, the latest expansion’s soundtrack can be bought and downloaded for your listening pleasure. Bungie has put Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s soundtrack on iTunes for purchase and listening.

Bungie announced the available soundtrack for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on April 27, 2022, as seen on the Apple Music Store. It’s currently listed at $10 USD to buy and download, though you can also preview the tracks on the page. It includes 32 songs from throughout the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack, as composed and performed by Michael Sechrist, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Rotem Moev, Pieter Schlosser, and Zevik Perry.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack song list

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack OST iTunes Apple Music
Every song from the action-packed battle against Savathun can now be found on iTunes and Apple Music with the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack.

The following are all of the songs listed on the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack on iTunes:

  1. The Witch Queen
  2. Lucent World
  3. Aberrant Path
  4. Hymn
  5. Threshold
  6. Trespass
  7. Questioning the Light
  8. The Cunning
  9. The Subjugated
  10. Hidden Truth
  11. Unseen
  12. King’s Descent
  13. Reclamation
  14. Revive and Reload
  15. The Lure
  16. Seeking the Light
  17. Harvest
  18. Drown in the Deep
  19. Lepidopterophobia
  20. Light Blade
  21. Insurrection
  22. The Deserving
  23. Underworld
  24. Altar of Reflection
  25. Yours to Win
  26. Parasitic
  27. Dark City
  28. Queen’s Deception
  29. Fear Swells
  30. The Dethroned
  31. The First Disciple
  32. The Witness

That covers the entirety of songs in the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack on Apple Music and iTunes. It’s available now, so if you dig the new expansion’s music, be sure to check it out. Need more Destiny 2? Be sure to check out our coverage of the game, including our full Destiny 2: The Witch Queen strategy guide to help you along your way in the battle against Savathun.

