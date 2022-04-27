Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's soundtrack is now available on iTunes For those Guardians that want the new expansion's best music on the go, The Witch Queen OST is now available to purchase and download.

The Destiny franchise is not lacking in good music. From the very beginning up to the latest Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, the adventure has been augmented with some fantastic soundtracks to keep the feelings flowing as you fight for the Light. Now, the latest expansion’s soundtrack can be bought and downloaded for your listening pleasure. Bungie has put Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s soundtrack on iTunes for purchase and listening.

Bungie announced the available soundtrack for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on April 27, 2022, as seen on the Apple Music Store. It’s currently listed at $10 USD to buy and download, though you can also preview the tracks on the page. It includes 32 songs from throughout the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack, as composed and performed by Michael Sechrist, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Rotem Moev, Pieter Schlosser, and Zevik Perry.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack song list

Every song from the action-packed battle against Savathun can now be found on iTunes and Apple Music with the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack.

The following are all of the songs listed on the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack on iTunes:

The Witch Queen Lucent World Aberrant Path Hymn Threshold Trespass Questioning the Light The Cunning The Subjugated Hidden Truth Unseen King’s Descent Reclamation Revive and Reload The Lure Seeking the Light Harvest Drown in the Deep Lepidopterophobia Light Blade Insurrection The Deserving Underworld Altar of Reflection Yours to Win Parasitic Dark City Queen’s Deception Fear Swells The Dethroned The First Disciple The Witness

That covers the entirety of songs in the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen soundtrack on Apple Music and iTunes. It’s available now, so if you dig the new expansion’s music, be sure to check it out. Need more Destiny 2? Be sure to check out our coverage of the game, including our full Destiny 2: The Witch Queen strategy guide to help you along your way in the battle against Savathun.