All Stories Tagged: Xaviant

Craft your own spells in Lichdom in summer 2014

Say, how'd you fancy a first-person spell-slinging fantasy action-RPG built upon CryEngine? That's the general idea of Lichdom, coming to PC in summer 2014. Though it was revealed long ago, let's go along with developer Xaviant's charade that it was only announced yesterday, and enjoy a new trailer.

