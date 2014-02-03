Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 109
The WGA strike is over! Let's celebrate the massive win for laborers on today's PGTC.
The Last of Us writer Neil Druckmann won the 2014 Outstanding Achievement in Writing for Video Games award from the Writer's Guild of America.
The Writer's Guild has announced its nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing. They include 007 Legends, Assassin's Creed 3, AC3 Liberation, Epic Mickey 2, Halo 4, and Uncharted: Golden Abyss.