New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

All Stories Tagged: Writers Guild of America

Writers Guild video game nominees announced

The Writer's Guild has announced its nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing. They include 007 Legends, Assassin's Creed 3, AC3 Liberation, Epic Mickey 2, Halo 4, and Uncharted: Golden Abyss.

Hello, Meet Lola