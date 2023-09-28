Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 109 The WGA strike is over! Let's celebrate the massive win for laborers on today's PGTC.

It's Thursday, everyone! Part of the Friday Eve festivities is Pop! Goes the Culture!, where we talk about the latest in movies and TV. Join hosts Donovan and Greg as they check in on the entertainment business!

Episode 109 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

The writers strike is officially over! The AMPTP finally gave the WGA the deal they deserved, and part of Hollywood is going back to work. One of the new projects reportedly in development is a reboot of The Office, so you can bet we'll be discussing that, too.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Pick up those pens, it's time for Episode 109 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!