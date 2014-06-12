New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Warriors series

Hyrule Warriors mixes Zelda and Dynasty Warriors

A crossover between The Legend of Zelda and Dynasty Warriors may not be something you've clamoured for, but it's something you're getting. Nintendo today announced Hyrule Warriors for Wii U, a spin-off from Tecmo Koei's hack 'n' slash series which series Link murdering hordes of monsters.

Hello, Meet Lola